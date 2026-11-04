New Zealand's 185 Could Be Enough! Auckland's ODI Record Offers Hope For Kiwis

New Zealand were bowled out for just 185 runs in the opening ODI, with India's bowlers producing an impressive performance to dismantle the home team's batting line-up. The Kiwi batters struggled to settle at the crease and lost wickets at regular intervals. Although Eden Park in Auckland is generally known for witnessing high-scoring matches, the hosts found themselves restricted to a modest total on this occasion.

However, India should not assume that chasing 186 will be straightforward. Eden Park's ODI history suggests that even relatively low totals can be defended successfully. The lowest total ever defended at this venue is just 146 runs, which means New Zealand still have reason to believe they can pull off a victory.

Arshdeep Singh and Anshul Kamboj were among India's standout performers with the ball. Kamboj, in particular, impressed with his accuracy, bowling two maiden overs during his full 10-over spell.

Lowest totals successfully defended at Eden Park, Auckland

Pakistan hold the record for defending the lowest ODI total at Eden Park. During their 1996 encounter against New Zealand, Pakistan managed only 146 runs after batting first. However, their bowlers responded brilliantly, dismissing the hosts for 110 and securing a 36-run victory.

New Zealand feature second on the list after successfully defending 153 runs against England in 1997. Here are the three lowest totals successfully defended at the Auckland venue:

- 146 runs – Pakistan vs New Zealand (1996)

- 153 runs – New Zealand vs England (1997)

- 222 runs – Pakistan vs South Africa

Blair Tickner and Jacob Duffy add crucial runs

New Zealand's lower order made life difficult for the Indian bowlers towards the end of the innings. The hosts had already lost nine wickets by the time they reached 146, but their final pair refused to surrender easily.

Blair Tickner launched an aggressive counterattack, smashing 34 runs that included four sixes. He found an able partner in Jacob Duffy, with the duo adding 39 valuable runs for the 10th wicket. This late partnership helped New Zealand push their total to 185, giving their bowlers something to defend.