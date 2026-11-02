'Made A Big Mistake By Playing Bhuvneshwar': India's World Cup Winner's Explosive Take

Former India all-rounder and 2007 T20 World Cup winner Irfan Pathan believes bringing Bhuvneshwar Kumar back into the national team was not the right move. The experienced pacer's comeback series against New Zealand failed to produce the desired results. Across four matches, Bhuvneshwar bowled 16 overs and managed to pick up just one wicket.

Pathan questioned the timing of Bhuvneshwar's return, arguing that the series could have been used to test younger fast bowlers.

According to him, if the selectors wanted to bring the senior pacer back with the 2027 ODI World Cup in mind, the decision would have been more understandable. However, with the T20 World Cup still some time away, he felt India should have given opportunities to youngsters such as Mayank Yadav and Prince Yadav.

Irfan Pathan Calls Bhuvneshwar's Selection A Mistake

Speaking in a YouTube video, Pathan criticised the decision to include Bhuvneshwar in the New Zealand T20I series.

"Where did the selectors go wrong? In my view, fielding Bhuvneshwar Kumar in this series was a big mistake. There is no doubt that Bhuvneshwar is an excellent, senior bowler; however, with the T20 World Cup still a long way off, his recall raises questions," Pathan said.

The former India cricketer added that Bhuvneshwar's comeback would have made more sense if the team management had been planning to assess him for the 2027 ODI World Cup. He questioned the need to bring him into the T20I setup at this stage.

India Missed Opportunity To Test Youngsters

Pathan believes the New Zealand series offered an ideal platform to give emerging fast bowlers valuable international experience. He felt India could have used the opportunity to assess players such as Mayank Yadav and Prince Yadav, particularly in overseas conditions, instead of recalling an experienced campaigner.

However, Pathan clarified that his comments should not be viewed as criticism of Bhuvneshwar's abilities. His concern was primarily about the timing of the comeback and whether the selection served India's long-term plans.

Bhuvneshwar Managed Just One Wicket In Four Matches

Bhuvneshwar endured a difficult return to international cricket. In four matches against New Zealand, the right-arm pacer delivered 16 overs, conceded 180 runs and picked up only one wicket.

His economy rate stood at 11.25 runs per over, reflecting the difficulties he faced throughout the series. While the Indian bowling attack as a whole had a challenging outing, Bhuvneshwar's numbers have added weight to the debate surrounding his selection and India's plans for the future.