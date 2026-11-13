WATCH: Virat Kohli Pulls Gurnoor Brar Away As Tim Seifert Clash Heats Up In 4th ODI

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Virat Kohli intervened during Brar and Seifert's heated exchange.

Brar gave Seifert an aggressive send-off after his dismissal.

Seifert had scored a half-century, intensifying their on-field contest.

Umpire Chris Brown also warned Brar regarding his conduct.

IND vs NZ 4th ODI Live: Virat Kohli found himself playing peacemaker during India's fourth ODI against New Zealand after young fast bowler Gurnoor Brar had a heated exchange with opener Tim Seifert at Bay Oval on Friday. Brar had just dismissed the New Zealand batter when the confrontation intensified, prompting Kohli to step in and pull his teammate away.

The incident came after an eventful contest between the two players. Seifert had taken the attack to India's bowlers, including Brar, during New Zealand's early charge. The right-hander brought up his half-century before the Indian pacer finally broke through.

WATCH: Virat Kohli Diffuses Gurnoor Brar And Tim Seifert's War Of Words

🚨 Kohli stopped Gurnoor before the things got out of hand! After dismissing Tim Seifert, Gurnoor Brar celebrated aggressively, but Virat Kohli immediately stepped in and stopped him. Aggression is good, but there should be a limit. Kohli also saved Gurnoor from a potential one match ban! https://t.co/ySeB3kmXHq — Yash MSdian ™️ 🦁 (@itzyash07) November 13, 2026

Virat Kohli Steps In As Gurnoor Brar Confronts Tim Seifert

Brar got the breakthrough in the 12th over, dismissing Seifert for 58. The pacer bowled a short delivery that the New Zealand opener attempted to pull, only to get a top edge. Wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan completed the catch to end Seifert's innings.

WATCH: Gurnoor Brar Gives Tim Seifert A Fiery Send Off After Taking His Wicket

A FIERY SEND-OFF! 😤 Gurnoor Brar gets Tim Seifert, and has a few words to go with it! 🔥 Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand 4th ODI LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony Vizha & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyVizhaw #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/Y0VE4rtOTc — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 13, 2026

However, Brar's celebration quickly became the talking point. The Indian pacer walked towards Seifert and gave him an animated send-off, with the New Zealand batter visibly unhappy with the gesture.

As the exchange threatened to escalate, Kohli intervened. The senior India batter grabbed Brar and moved him away from Seifert, preventing the situation from developing into a bigger confrontation.

On-field umpire Chris Brown also spoke to Brar following the incident and appeared to warn the young pacer to keep his emotions in check.

Gurnoor Brar's Fiery Contest With Tim Seifert

The dismissal came after Seifert had enjoyed an aggressive start against India's bowling attack. The New Zealand opener had put pressure on Brar earlier in the innings, making their eventual face-off particularly noticeable.

Brar had to wait for his opportunity to respond, but he eventually removed the set batter with a short delivery. The wicket was an important breakthrough for India after New Zealand's openers had given their side a strong start.

The incident also offered an unusual sight involving Kohli. The former India captain has been part of several intense on-field exchanges during his career, particularly in overseas conditions. This time, however, he was the one stepping between two players to calm things down.

Brar has been one of India's promising performers in the ongoing ODI series, making an impression with his pace and wicket-taking ability. His aggressive approach was on display again at Bay Oval, although Kohli's intervention ensured the exchange did not go further.