IND vs NZ 4th ODI: Young's Ton Leads New Zealand To 333/10, India Face 334-Run Chase

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New Zealand set target of 333, scoring 332/9.

Will Young led New Zealand's innings with 125 runs.

Tim Seifert (58), Finn Allen (41) provided crucial support.

Indian bowlers Axar, Brar, Nabi claimed two wickets each.

IND vs NZ 4th ODI Live: New Zealand posted a formidable 333 all out in 50 overs against India in the fourth ODI, with Will Young producing a commanding century to lead the visitors' batting effort. Young struck 125 off 108 deliveries, while Tim Seifert contributed 58 from 48 balls as New Zealand set India a target of 334.

Young anchored the innings with an aggressive knock that featured 14 fours and four sixes. His strike rate of 115.74 ensured New Zealand had a substantial total to defend, with the right-hander accounting for the biggest share of the visitors' runs.

Seifert provided valuable support at the other end, scoring 58 off 48 deliveries. The wicketkeeper-batter hit six fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 120.83, giving New Zealand another important contribution at the top of the order.

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Will Young Leads New Zealand's Batting With 125-Run Knock

Young was the standout performer for New Zealand, scoring 125 before being caught by substitute fielder Kumar Kushagra off Naman Dhir's bowling. His innings included 18 boundaries, comprising 14 fours and four sixes.

Seifert was the second major contributor, making 58 before Gurnoor Brar dismissed him, with Ishan Kishan completing the catch. The New Zealand wicketkeeper faced 48 balls and struck nine boundaries in his innings.

Finn Allen also made a useful contribution, scoring 41 from just 30 deliveries. His knock included five fours and two sixes, taking his strike rate to 136.67. However, Axar Patel ended his innings after Rohit Sharma took the catch.

India's Bowlers Share The Wickets As New Zealand Reach 333

India managed to break through regularly after the opening contributions, with Axar Patel, Gurnoor Brar and Auqib Nabi claiming two wickets apiece. Arshdeep Singh also picked up a wicket, while Matt Henry was run out by Auqib Nabi.

Axar dismissed Nick Kelly for four, with Ishan Kishan taking the catch, before removing Allen. Gurnoor accounted for Seifert and Michael Bracewell, who scored 15 off 20 balls before being caught by Naman Dhir.

Auqib Nabi dismissed Dean Foxcroft, who made eight, and Kristian Clarke, who scored 22 from 22 deliveries. Clarke's innings featured a four and a six. Auqib was also involved in the run-out of Henry, who departed for two.

Naman Dhir claimed the important wicket of Young, while Arshdeep Singh removed New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner. Santner scored 24 from 29 balls, hitting one four and two sixes, before being caught by Kishan.

Auqib Nabi was involved in both final run-outs. He ran out Matt Henry in the 49.5 over before Virat Kohli's throw and Ishan Kishan's collection resulted in Matthew Fisher's dismissal off the final delivery.

New Zealand's Lower Order Adds Valuable Runs

New Zealand's lower order helped take the total beyond 330. Clarke made 22, while Kyle Jamieson scored 19 before the final two wickets fell in the closing deliveries.

Matt Henry was run out for two in the penultimate delivery, while Matthew Fisher became the final wicket, dismissed for one on the last ball of the innings. New Zealand also received 14 extras, including four byes, five leg-byes, three wides and two no-balls.

Young's century remained the defining contribution of the innings, supported by Seifert's half-century and Allen's quick 41. New Zealand finished on 333 all out in 50 overs, leaving India with a target of 334 in the fourth ODI.