WATCH: Kane Williamson Reveals Virat Kohli's Role In His Retirement Decision

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kane Williamson consulted Virat Kohli before announcing his retirement.

Kohli's shared journey mirrored Williamson's, providing crucial clarity.

Their talk covered leadership, long careers, and changing personal priorities.

Williamson prioritized life changes over chasing cricketing milestones.

Kane Williamson has opened up about a deeply personal conversation with Virat Kohli that helped him find clarity before walking away from international cricket. The former New Zealand captain spoke to the Indian batting great just a day before announcing his retirement in June 2026, describing the exchange as an experience of seeing his own journey reflected in another cricketer.

The conversation, Williamson revealed on the Between Two Beers podcast, went beyond cricketing achievements. Both players had spent years carrying leadership responsibilities, navigating long international careers and balancing family life alongside the demands of elite sport. Their shared experiences helped Williamson understand that he was ready to move on.

WATCH: Kane Williamson reveals his conversation with Virat Kohli before retirement

🥺❤️ A SPECIAL BOND BETWEEN KANE WILLIAMSON & VIRAT KOHLI! Kane revealed that he had a heartfelt conversation with Kohli just a day before announcing his retirement. "IT WAS LIKE LOOKING IN THE MIRROR." 🫶 #ViratKohli #KaneWilliamson https://t.co/zo71kLyuFK — CricketIndian_🇮🇳 (@CricketIndian_) November 9, 2026

Virat Kohli And Kane Williamson Found Common Ground

Williamson explained that he had spoken to several people close to him while weighing his future. However, his discussion with Kohli stood out because the Indian batter had experienced many of the same demands that come with spending years at the highest level.

The two had also navigated captaincy, long careers and family responsibilities during overlapping periods. Williamson said their conversation allowed them to discuss personal feelings that even teammates might not fully understand.

"I spoke to a number of people I trust and have been really close with. I also had a really cool chat with Virat the day before I announced my retirement. It was like looking in the mirror, sharing the experiences we had both gone through in the game for so long," Williamson said.

He added that Kohli had already made some significant career decisions of his own, making the conversation particularly meaningful. Despite representing different countries and operating in different cricketing environments, the pair had developed a special connection through their shared experiences.

Williamson recalled that after the conversation ended, he felt certain about his next step. When his wife walked into their hotel room, he told her that the time had come to retire.

Why Williamson Decided Not To Chase 10,000 Test Runs

Williamson's retirement also meant ending his Test career just 485 runs short of the 10,000-run milestone. He finished with 9,515 runs, including 33 centuries and six double-centuries, but the former New Zealand captain suggested that reaching a numerical landmark was not the deciding factor.

His discussion with Kohli focused largely on how their relationship with cricket had evolved over the years. Williamson reflected on the mindset that had driven him throughout his career, particularly the constant effort to improve himself and make his team better.

He explained that after 16 years of following the same pursuit, personal priorities naturally began to change. The important question was whether he still approached the game with the same motivation that had sustained him for so long.

"Your approach to the game and how you treat it can start to change. For 16 years, the pursuit was about asking every day how I could get better and how I could make the team better. We spoke a lot about that, and how life changes over time," Williamson said.

The conversation helped him reflect on those changing motivations rather than simply focus on how many more runs he could score.

Williamson's International Career In Numbers

Williamson brought the curtain down on a 16-year international career in June 2026. He retired as New Zealand's highest run-scorer across formats, having accumulated 19,346 runs, with 48 centuries and six double-centuries.

His Test record included 9,515 runs in 103 matches, making him New Zealand's leading run-scorer in the format. He also finished with 33 Test hundreds.

Kohli, meanwhile, had announced his retirement from Test cricket in 2025, ending his career in the format with 9,230 runs. Williamson's account offers a glimpse into the personal conversations that can shape such major decisions, even for players who remain close to significant career milestones.