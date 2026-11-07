Gautam Gambhir's Big 'Bulletproof' Gamble Delivers In NZ, Critics Put On Notice

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India's young pacers deliver encouraging results in New Zealand.

Pacers took all ten wickets in first ODI victory.

Auqib, Anshul made early impact in crucial second ODI.

Young pacers' success complicates future selection decisions for Gambhir.

India's decision to back a relatively inexperienced pace attack in New Zealand is beginning to deliver encouraging results, with the young fast bowlers making an impact in the opening two ODIs. The team management, under head coach Gautam Gambhir, has continued to trust its younger options instead of bringing established names straight into the playing XI, and the early returns have given the selectors plenty to consider.

Arshdeep Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar and Auqib Nabi have featured in India's pace combination across the first two matches. Their performances have also brought the competition for bowling spots into focus, particularly with senior options such as Mohammed Siraj not featuring in the playing XI.

India's Young Pacers Make An Impact In New Zealand

The first ODI in Auckland offered a clear indication of what the young attack could deliver. New Zealand were bowled out for 185 in 40.2 overs, with India's fast bowlers accounting for all 10 wickets.

Arshdeep led the attack with four wickets, although he conceded 70 runs in his 10 overs. Gurnoor Brar picked up three wickets for 44 runs, while Anshul Kamboj returned impressive figures of 2/22 from 10 overs, including two maidens. Auqib Nabi went wicketless in his six overs, conceding 33 runs.

India subsequently chased the revised target to win the rain-affected contest by five wickets under the DLS method. Anshul's economical spell and the wickets shared by the other two pacers made the opening match a positive outing for the young bowling group.

The second ODI in Wellington provided another opportunity for the same combination. Auqib made an early impact by dismissing Tim Seifert and Will Young, giving India two important breakthroughs. Anshul also removed Henry Nicholls, leaving New Zealand at 32/3 after 11.2 overs in the live score available at the time of writing.

Gambhir's Selection Choices Could Create A Bigger Challenge Ahead

The performances have strengthened the case for giving India's younger fast bowlers an extended run. Anshul's ability to keep the scoring rate under control, Gurnoor's wicket-taking contribution and Arshdeep's experience at the international level have given the attack different strengths.

Auqib, meanwhile, has an opportunity to build on his early contribution in Wellington after going wicketless in the series opener. His first two wickets in the second ODI have added another encouraging development to India's bowling plans.

However, the bigger selection question could emerge when India's other fast-bowling options become available. Mohammed Siraj has not featured in the playing XI for the opening two matches, while Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana are among the names whose availability and return could influence the competition for places.

For now, the young pacers have given the team management reasons to persist with its approach. Their performances have also made it harder to treat selection as a straightforward return to the established names. If the youngsters continue to deliver, Gambhir and the selectors could face some difficult decisions when India's full bowling resources are available again.