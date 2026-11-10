India won the toss. Their captain, Shubman Gill, chose to bowl first against New Zealand at Seddon Park.
IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: India Win Toss, Opt To Bowl First In Hamilton; Check Playing XIs
India won the toss and elected to bowl against New Zealand in the 3rd ODI in Hamilton. Check full playing XIs and match details.
- India won toss, elected to field first in Hamilton.
- Shubman Gill's India bowls first; Santner captains New Zealand.
- India seeks series sweep; New Zealand aims for comeback.
- Both teams confirmed playing elevens for crucial third ODI.
India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live: India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to field first against New Zealand in the third ODI at Seddon Park, Hamilton, on Tuesday. The toss brings an end to the extended wait caused by persistent rain and wet ground conditions.
India have made their decision to chase, while Mitchell Santner will lead New Zealand's batting and bowling plans in the contest. The visitors will look to maintain their advantage after winning the first two matches of the series.
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India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Playing XIs
Both teams have confirmed their playing elevens for the Hamilton encounter.
India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (C), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh.
New Zealand Playing XI: Will Young, Tim Seifert, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (WK), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner (C), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher.
IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Toss Result And Match Details
- Match: India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI
- Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton
- India captain: Shubman Gill
- New Zealand captain: Mitchell Santner
- Toss result: India won the toss
- Decision: India opted to bowl first
India have an opportunity to wrap up the ODI series with another victory. New Zealand, meanwhile, will be keen to use home conditions to bounce back and keep the contest alive.
Frequently Asked Questions
What was the toss result for the India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI?
Who are the captains for India and New Zealand in this match?
Shubman Gill is leading India, while Mitchell Santner is captaining the New Zealand team for the 3rd ODI.
Where is the 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand being played?
The match is taking place at Seddon Park in Hamilton.
What is the current series status before the 3rd ODI?
India has already won the first two matches of the series. They are looking to maintain their advantage and wrap up the series.