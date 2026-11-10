IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: India Win Toss, Opt To Bowl First In Hamilton; Check Playing XIs

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India won toss, elected to field first in Hamilton.

Shubman Gill's India bowls first; Santner captains New Zealand.

India seeks series sweep; New Zealand aims for comeback.

Both teams confirmed playing elevens for crucial third ODI.

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live: India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to field first against New Zealand in the third ODI at Seddon Park, Hamilton, on Tuesday. The toss brings an end to the extended wait caused by persistent rain and wet ground conditions.

India have made their decision to chase, while Mitchell Santner will lead New Zealand's batting and bowling plans in the contest. The visitors will look to maintain their advantage after winning the first two matches of the series.

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India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Playing XIs

Both teams have confirmed their playing elevens for the Hamilton encounter.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (C), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh.

New Zealand Playing XI: Will Young, Tim Seifert, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (WK), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner (C), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher.

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Toss Result And Match Details

Match: India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

India captain: Shubman Gill

New Zealand captain: Mitchell Santner

Toss result: India won the toss

Decision: India opted to bowl first

India have an opportunity to wrap up the ODI series with another victory. New Zealand, meanwhile, will be keen to use home conditions to bounce back and keep the contest alive.