From Injury To Century: Ishan Kishan's Epic Comeback Lights Up Greenfield Stadium

Ishan Kishan (103 runs off 43 balls) lits up Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram today, smashing a spectacular maiden T20I century against New Zealand.

Coming back into the Indian side for the series finale, the left-handed dynamic batter, coming out to bat at number 3, anchored the Indian innings with a masterful blend of aggression and precision, reaching the triple-digit milestone in just 44 deliveries.

Ishan's century in just 42 balls stands as the fifth-fastest hundred by an Indian batter in T20 cricket.

The innings also marked a historic moment, as it became the fastest T20 century ever scored by an Indian against New Zealand. On the global stage, Kishan’s effort ranks as the seventh-quickest hundred in all of T20 cricket.

The century was his joint fourth overall in T20s, placing him among the most prolific Indian batters in the format.

Kishan Storm in Trivandrum

Ishan Kishan's maiden ton included 9 massive sixes and 7 boundaries.

He shared a game-changing 137-run stand for the third wicket with skipper Suryakumar Yadav (63 off 30), a partnership that took the game away from the Kiwis in middle overs.

Maiden T20I HUNDRED! 💯



Ishan Kishan gets there with a MAXIMUM 🥳



He also completes 1000 T20I runs 🔥



Updates ▶️ https://t.co/AwZfWUTBGi#TeamIndia | #INDvNZ | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/sxtzixQIYq — BCCI (@BCCI) January 31, 2026

While the crowd was initially waiting for Sanju Samson (who fell early for 6), Kishan and SKY ensured the Thiruvananthapuram fans stayed on their feet with a boundary-hitting masterclass.

New Zealand’s spin veteran Ish Sodhi bore the brunt of Kishan’s onslaught, conceding 29 runs in a single over as the southpaw reached his century with a towering maximum over long-on.

Ishan Kishan cements his spot!

Samson was promoted as India’s second opener after Shubman Gill was left out from India's T20 squad, making it a crucial opportunity for him to lock down the position ahead of T20 World Cup. However, he failed to make the most of the chance.

Ishan Kishan, returning to the Indian side after a gap of 786 days, made a strong impact in absence of Tilak Varma.

Initially selected as India’s reserve wicketkeeper, Kishan quickly emerged as a serious contender, putting Samson under pressure with his performances. The Kerala batter managed just 46 runs across five innings, while Kishan stole the spotlight with a blistering 76 off 36 balls in the Raipur match. By the end of the series, Kishan’s impact clearly outshone Samson’s.