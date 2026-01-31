Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketFrom Injury To Century: Ishan Kishan's Epic Comeback Lights Up Greenfield Stadium

From Injury To Century: Ishan Kishan's Epic Comeback Lights Up Greenfield Stadium

he innings also marked a historic moment, as it became the fastest T20 century ever scored by an Indian against New Zealand.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 31 Jan 2026 08:38 PM (IST)

Ishan Kishan (103 runs off 43 balls) lits up Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram today, smashing a spectacular maiden T20I century against New Zealand.

Coming back into the Indian side for the series finale, the left-handed dynamic batter, coming out to bat at number 3, anchored the Indian innings with a masterful blend of aggression and precision, reaching the triple-digit milestone in just 44 deliveries.

Ishan's century in just 42 balls stands as the fifth-fastest hundred by an Indian batter in T20 cricket.

The innings also marked a historic moment, as it became the fastest T20 century ever scored by an Indian against New Zealand. On the global stage, Kishan’s effort ranks as the seventh-quickest hundred in all of T20 cricket.

The century was his joint fourth overall in T20s, placing him among the most prolific Indian batters in the format.

Kishan Storm in Trivandrum

Ishan Kishan's maiden ton included 9 massive sixes and 7 boundaries.

He shared a game-changing 137-run stand for the third wicket with skipper Suryakumar Yadav (63 off 30), a partnership that took the game away from the Kiwis in middle overs.

While the crowd was initially waiting for Sanju Samson (who fell early for 6), Kishan and SKY ensured the Thiruvananthapuram fans stayed on their feet with a boundary-hitting masterclass.

New Zealand’s spin veteran Ish Sodhi bore the brunt of Kishan’s onslaught, conceding 29 runs in a single over as the southpaw reached his century with a towering maximum over long-on.

Ishan Kishan cements his spot!

Samson was promoted as India’s second opener after Shubman Gill was left out from India's T20 squad, making it a crucial opportunity for him to lock down the position ahead of T20 World Cup. However, he failed to make the most of the chance.

Ishan Kishan, returning to the Indian side after a gap of 786 days, made a strong impact in absence of Tilak Varma.

Initially selected as India’s reserve wicketkeeper, Kishan quickly emerged as a serious contender, putting Samson under pressure with his performances. The Kerala batter managed just 46 runs across five innings, while Kishan stole the spotlight with a blistering 76 off 36 balls in the Raipur match. By the end of the series, Kishan’s impact clearly outshone Samson’s.

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Published at : 31 Jan 2026 08:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ishan Kishan Ishan Kishan Ton Ishan Kishan Century
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Sunetra Pawar Takes Charge As Maharashtra’s First Woman Deputy Chief Minister
Sunetra Pawar Takes Charge As Maharashtra’s First Woman Deputy Chief Minister
Budget
Budget 2026: Fastest-Growing Economy Sets Economic Priorities, Key Numbers Ahead
Budget 2026: Fastest-Growing Economy Sets Economic Priorities, Key Numbers Ahead
India
From Jayalalithaa To Mamata: Sunetra Pawar Joins Line Of Women Who Rose In Political Turning Points
From Jayalalithaa To Mamata: Sunetra Pawar Joins Line Of Women Who Rose In Political Turning Points
World
‘STD After Sex With Russian Women’: Bill Gates Reacts To Controversial Epstein Files Claim
‘STD After Sex With Russian Women’: Bill Gates Reacts To Controversial Epstein Files Claim
Advertisement

Videos

Bengal Polls: Humayun Kabir’s Murshidabad Rally with AIMIM Support Signals Major Political Shift Ahead of Bengal 2026 Polls
Rajasthan News: Jodhpur Police Form SIT to Probe Sadhvi Prem Baisa Death as Mystery Deepens on Fourth Day Investigation
Politics: AIMIM Pushes for Dalit–Muslim Alliance, Holds Talks with BSP in Uttar Pradesh
Patna NEET Student Death Case: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Recommends CBI Probe Amid Rising Pressure
Breaking News: Ajit Pawar Faction Rejects Merger Claims, Says Sunetra Pawar Should Lead NCP
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
UGC Rules Against Caste-Based Discrimination: Why Rules Suffer From Vagueness, Enforcement Gaps & Avoid Caste-Versus-Caste Trap
Opinion
Embed widget