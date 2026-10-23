IND vs NZ: Ishan Kishan's Injury Opens Door For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi In 2nd T20

The five-match T20I series between India and New Zealand has begun on an exciting note, with the hosts of the opening contest witnessing a thrilling four-wicket win for Team India in Christchurch. Despite the win, attention has now shifted to India's team combination ahead of the second match, particularly the possibility of a change in the playing XI.

Young batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been making headlines, but he is yet to receive an opportunity in the senior team's playing XI. He was not included in any of the five T20Is against the West Indies and also missed the series opener against New Zealand.

However, his fans could have reason to be optimistic, as an injury concern involving Ishan Kishan may open the door for Sooryavanshi to feature in the next match.

Ishan Kishan out of IND-NZ 2nd T20I

As per BCCI, Ishan Kishan has been ruled out of the second T20I against New Zealand after suffering a low-grade strain in his right adductor muscle during the series opener. BCCI medical team is keeping a close watch on his recovery and will continue to assess his fitness. With Kishan out, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has now high hopes of securing his place in playing XI.

India's decision to send Tilak Varma in at No. 3 instead of Ishan Kishan during the opening T20I surprised many observers. The move prompted questions about the team's batting order, especially as neither batter managed to make a substantial contribution in the match.

Speaking to RevSportz after the first T20I in Christchurch, Kotak revealed that Kishan had been experiencing discomfort in his groin, which prompted the team management to promote Tilak in the batting order.

India Beat New Zealand In A High-Scoring Thriller

India began the series with a memorable four-wicket win after successfully chasing down New Zealand's total of 225. The visitors reached 230 with two balls remaining, completing the chase in dramatic fashion.

Naman Dhir emerged as one of the standout performers, smashing an unbeaten 42 off just 15 balls. He sealed India's victory with a six, capping off a remarkable late-innings contribution.

Earlier, Sanju Samson gave India a flying start with 67 runs off 33 deliveries, including eight fours and four sixes. Abhishek Sharma also made an explosive contribution, scoring 29 off just 12 balls with two fours and three sixes.

Captain Shreyas Iyer added 42 runs from 28 deliveries, while Axar Patel chipped in with a valuable 24 off 14 balls. Their contributions helped India overcome the challenging target and take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.