India's bowling attack delivered an impressive performance against New Zealand, putting the hosts under immense pressure and restricting them to just 185 runs in just 40.2 overs. New Zealand would have found themselves in an even worse position had their last-wicket pair not added 39 crucial runs. Even with that late partnership, however, a total of 185 remains far from a competitive score.

Arshdeep Singh led India's bowling attack with an outstanding spell, claiming four wickets for 70 runs. The young pacers also made valuable contributions, with Gurnoor Brar picking up three wickets for 44 runs and Anshul Kamboj taking two for just 22, making it a memorable outing for the Indian bowling unit.

The Indian bowlers struck at regular intervals, preventing the Kiwi batters from building substantial partnerships. New Zealand struggled to find momentum throughout their innings as India's disciplined bowling effort kept them in check and ensured they were bowled out for a modest total.

Lowest all out totals at home for NZ vs India (ODI)

142 Auckland 1994 (Lost by 7 wkts)

157 Napier 2019 (Lost by 8 wkts)

168 Wellington 2003 (Lost by 2 wkts)

185 Auckland 2026

India face tricky chase!

Indian fans at Eden Park might be relieved that New Zealand managed to post only 185 runs, leaving India with a seemingly manageable target. However, the hosts should not be written off just yet. There is an interesting statistic that could give the Blackcaps some confidence: in the previous two ODIs at this venue, the teams batting second were bowled out for just 76 and 150 runs, with both innings ending inside 30 overs.

Given this recent record, India's chase might prove far more challenging than the target suggests.

As India begin their chase, the spotlight will be on senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who are returning to action on New Zealand soil after a considerable gap. Having already secured the T20I series 3-2, Team India will now look to carry that winning momentum into the ODI format and get their campaign off to a positive start.