IND vs NZ: Four Players Who Could Be Dropped From Playing XI After 3rd T20I Win

Team India have taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the T20I series against New Zealand after registering a convincing win in the third match in Wellington. With the series already in the bag, the Indian team management could use the remaining two games to test its bench strength and give opportunities to players who have not featured regularly.

As a result, as many as four changes could be made to India's playing XI for the fourth T20I.

Four potential changes to India's playing XI

Ishan Kishan could return to the playing XI after recovering from the injury that kept him out of the second and third T20Is. If he is declared fit, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could make way for the experienced wicketkeeper-batter. Sooryavanshi scored 45 runs in the third match, but India may consider bringing Kishan back without disturbing the opening combination of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson.

Nitish Kumar Reddy has delivered impressive performances in the series, but the team management could decide to rest him for a game as a precautionary measure, given his injury concerns. If that happens, Shivam Dube could come into the side and provide another all-round option.

India could also hand Varun Chakaravarthy an opportunity. The spinner is an important part of the team's bowling attack but has been unavailable due to injury. With the series decided, the fourth T20I could offer him a chance to return to action, provided he is fully fit.

Another possible change could see Mayank Yadav replace Arshdeep Singh. India have been using three fast bowlers - Prince Yadav, Arshdeep and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The management may choose to rest Arshdeep for one match and give Mayank an opportunity to showcase his pace and bowling skills.

India's probable playing XI for fourth T20I

Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Naman Dhir, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.