Five-Match T20 Series: This Team Set To Tour India - Full Schedule Inside

Sri Lanka women's cricket team left for India on Wednesday ahead of a five-match T20 International series against reigning One-Day World Champions India, beginning on December 21.

The opening two matches will be played in Visakhapatnam on December 21 and 23, while the final three games are scheduled to take place in Thiruvananthapuram on December 26, 28, and 30.

Led by captain Chamari Atapattu, the squad features a blend of experienced players and emerging talent.

The selectors have opted to drop several long-serving players following a prolonged dip in form as part of a squad refresh.

Those omitted include Anushka Sanjeewani, Udeshika Prabodhani, Sugandika Dasanayake, and Achini Kulasuriya. With Sanjeewani not included, Kaushini Nuthyangana is expected to assume wicketkeeping responsibilities. Teenage spinner Shashini Gimhani, aged 17, and 19-year-old medium pacer Rashmika Sewwandi have both earned recalls to the team.

IND vs SL Women’s T20I Series - Full Schedule

Indian women's cricket team will face Sri Lanka in a five-match T20 International series later this month.

1st T20I: December 21 - Visakhapatnam

2nd T20I: December 23 - Visakhapatnam

3rd T20I: December 26 - Thiruvananthapuram

4th T20I: December 28 - Thiruvananthapuram

5th T20I: December 30 - Thiruvananthapuram

This series will mark the Indian women’s team’s first assignment since their triumphant World Cup campaign in early November.

India were originally scheduled to host Bangladesh during this window, but the series was deferred following political developments between the two nations.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s women will be contesting a bilateral T20 International series on Indian soil for the first time since 2016, when the hosts secured a dominant 3-0 clean sweep.

Sri Lanka Women's Squad: Chamari Atapattu (Captain), Harshitha Samarawickrama (Vice-Captain), Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunaratne, Nilakshika de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Imesha Dulani, Kaushini Nuthyangana (Wicketkeeper), Malsha Shehani, Inoka Ranaweera, Shashini Gimhani, Nimesha Madushani, Kavya Kavindi, Malki Madara, Rashmika Sewwandi.