The 2026 ICC T20 World Cup final will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
IND vs NZ Final Venue Check: Comparing India And New Zealand's Record In Ahmedabad
IND vs NZ T20 World Cup Final: India have played 10 matches at the Narendra Modi Stadium, winning seven and losing three.
The 2026 ICC T20 World Cup has delivered plenty of thrilling moments and has now reached its final stage. India national cricket team and New Zealand national cricket team will battle for the title on March 8, with the winner lifting the trophy while the other side settles for the runner-up spot. The grand finale will take place at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
For Indian fans, Ahmedabad also brings back memories of the heartbreaking defeat in 2023 ODI World Cup final. Ahead of India-New Zealand clash, let's take a closer look at how both teams have performed at this venue.
India and New Zealand's record in Ahmedabad
India have played 10 matches at the Narendra Modi Stadium, winning seven and losing three. New Zealand, on the other hand, have played two matches at the ground and have lost both.
India - Matches: 10 | Wins: 7 | Losses: 3
New Zealand - Matches: 2 | Wins: 0 | Losses: 2
Matches in Ahmedabad during 2026 T20 World Cup
So far, six games have been played at the stadium in T20 World Cup 2026 tournament. Teams batting first have won three matches, while sides chasing have won two. One match ended in a tie, showing that conditions have been fairly balanced.
Total matches: 6
Batting first wins: 3
Batting second wins: 2
Tied matches: 1
India vs New Zealand in T20 World Cup history
India and New Zealand have faced each other three times in T20 World Cup history, with the Kiwis winning all three encounters.
2007 - Johannesburg: New Zealand won by 10 runs
2016 - Dubai: New Zealand won by 47 runs
2021 - Dubai: New Zealand won by 8 wickets
Overall T20I head-to-head record
In overall T20 Internationals, India hold the advantage. The two sides have met 30 times, with India winning 18 matches, New Zealand winning 11, and one match ending in a tie.
Total matches: 30
India wins: 18
New Zealand wins: 11
Tie: 1
IND vs NZ - India Playing XIs
Reports suggest India may drop opener Abhishek Sharma and mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy to bring in the finishing power of Rinku Singh and the wicket-taking ability of Kuldeep Yadav.
Sanju Samson (wk)
Ishan Kishan
Suryakumar Yadav (c)
Rinku Singh
Shivam Dube
Arshdeep Singh
Related Video
Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat
Frequently Asked Questions
Where will the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup final be held?
What is India's record at the Narendra Modi Stadium?
India has played 10 matches at the Narendra Modi Stadium, winning seven and losing three.
What is New Zealand's record at the Narendra Modi Stadium?
New Zealand has played two matches at the Narendra Modi Stadium and has lost both.
How have India and New Zealand performed against each other in T20 World Cup history?
New Zealand has won all three of their encounters against India in T20 World Cup history.