T20 World Cup Final 2026, India vs New Zealand: T20 World Cup 2026 final is set to take place today at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, featuring a clash between India and New Zealand. IND vs NZ T20 WC Final match will start at 7:00 PM, with live coverage on Star Sports network and live streaming available on Jio Hotstar. Suryakumar Yadav will look to guide India to their third T20 World Cup title, while Mitchell Santner aims to lead New Zealand to their maiden victory in the tournament.

Three Indian players eye historic milestones

Several Indian players have the chance to make history in IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final. Shivam Dube, Abhishek Sharma, and Varun Chakravarthy could all achieve major personal records with strong performances today.

Shivam Dube: The left-handed all-rounder is just 35 runs shy of reaching 1,000 T20 International runs. So far, Dube has accumulated 965 runs in 63 matches across 47 innings, including six half-centuries. Scoring those crucial runs against New Zealand could see him hit this career milestone in Ahmedabad.

Abhishek Sharma: Despite a challenging tournament so far, Abhishek has an opportunity to make a significant mark. He is currently seven sixes short of 100 T20 International sixes. If he clears that target in the final, he will join an elite group of players to reach a century of sixes in T20Is. To date, Abhishek has 93 sixes from 45 matches and 43 innings.

Varun Chakravarthy: The mystery spinner is closing in on a major T20 milestone. With 196 wickets across international, domestic, and IPL T20 matches, Varun is just four wickets away from reaching 200 T20 wickets in his career. A successful outing in the final could see him hit this landmark.

Today’s final in Ahmedabad not only carries the weight of the trophy but also offers these players a chance to etch their names in T20 cricket history.