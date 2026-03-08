IND vs NZ Final Free Live Streaming: Watch India vs New Zealand T20 WC Final Match

IND vs NZ Final Free Live Streaming: The final of 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup will see the India national cricket team take on the New Zealand national cricket team. With excitement building among fans, many are looking for details on when and where they can watch IND vs NZ match, including free viewing options. Here is all the key information about India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match broadcast and streaming.

When to watch India vs New Zealand final

The T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand will be played on March 8, with the match starting at 7:00 PM IST. The toss is scheduled for 6:30 PM, meaning fans can tune in on Sunday evening to catch the action live.

Where to watch IND vs NZ T20 World Cup Final match for free

For viewers who want to watch IND vs NZ T20 World Cup Final without paying, the game will also be telecast on DD Sports and Doordarshan, allowing fans to watch the match free of cost on television. However, free live streaming will not be available.

IND vs NZ Final Live streaming details

Fans who prefer online viewing can stream India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 match through JioHotstar app or website. However, a valid subscription is required to watch the live stream on this platform.

Where to watch India vs New Zealand final

IND vs NZ T20 World Cup match will be broadcast live on Star Sports network. Viewers can watch it on channels such as Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, and Star Sports 3. The broadcast will also be available in multiple languages including Hindi, English, Haryanvi, Bhojpuri, and Punjabi.

Key Indian players to watch

Several players from the Indian side could play decisive roles in the final. Sanju Samson has been in impressive form, scoring 97 runs in the Super 8 stage and 89 in the semi-final. Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan has emerged as the team’s top run-scorer in the tournament.

With the ball, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh have delivered consistent performances. Bumrah has taken 10 wickets in seven matches, while Arshdeep has claimed nine wickets. Spinner Varun Chakravarthy is currently India’s leading wicket-taker with 13 scalps.