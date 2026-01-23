Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricket'Cute Or Khatarnaak?': Watch Arshdeep Singh's Reaction On Shivam Dube's New Hairstyle

Watch the viral video showing Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh playfully teasing Shivam Dube about his new hairstyle at an airport.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 23 Jan 2026 09:37 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Indian cricket team is often under a critical eye for their on-field performances by passionate fans. A recent viral video has reminded fans of light-hearted camaraderie that exists behind the scenes.

Recorded during a walk at the airport following the home series against New Zealand, Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh turned "lifestyle reporter" to highlight teammate Shivam Dube’s latest hairstyle.

The short clip, which has quickly gained traction on social media platforms like Instagram and X, showcases the playful equation between the players. 

Arshdeep’s "Trending" Fashion Report

The video begins with Arshdeep Singh approaching an unsuspecting Shivam Dube in the airport. With mischievous intentions, Arshdeep points his camera at Dube’s head, immediately putting the all-rounder on the spot.

"Hairstyle toh dikha do aapki, trending mein hai hairstyle abhi aapki," (At least show the hairstyle, it’s currently trending), Arshdeep is heard saying.

Dube, caught between a shy smile and a laugh, attempts to carry his look but Arshdeep makes sure the camera catches every angle of the new trim, which features a short and more structured finish than his previous style.

Watch Video

Axar Patel’s Diplomatic Verdict

Seeking a second opinion, the left-arm pacer turned his camera toward all-rounder Axar Patel, who was nearby. Arshdeep wasted no time in asking for a "review" of the new look, asking, "Axar bhai, kya kahoge inki hairstyle pe?" (Axar brother, what do you have to say about his hairstyle?)

Axar, famous for his calm and dead wit, delivered a classic diplomatic response that has now become a highlight of the video. "Sabki apni choice hoti hai," (Everyone has their own choice), Axar remarked with a deadpan expression.

The response prompted a hilarious reaction from Arshdeep, who exclaimed, "Itni khatarnaak?" (That dangerous?), suggesting the makeover was perhaps a bit too bold for his liking.

The "Cute" Defense by Dube

The banter reached its conclusion as the focus shifted back to the man of the hour. Refusing to let Arshdeep’s "dangerous" label stick, Shivam Dube offered a confident defense of his new style.

"Isko toh 'cute' bolte hain," (This is actually called 'cute'), Dube shot back with a laugh, clearly enjoying the teasing from his teammates. 

The exchange has been a hit with fans, providing a refreshing glimpse into the team's spirits despite the recent cricketing challenges. As the players head toward their next assignment.

It seems Dube's "cute" new look is here to stay.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Shivam Dube defend his new hairstyle?

Shivam Dube confidently defended his look by calling it 'cute,' laughing off his teammates' teasing.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 23 Jan 2026 09:37 PM (IST)
