The second Test between India and New Zealand is underway at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, with the hosts tightening their grip on the contest. Day 3 ended with India facing a difficult situation, as New Zealand extended their overall lead to 243 runs and moved into a commanding position.

India resumed the third day's play with hopes of reducing the deficit but managed to add only 130 runs while losing four wickets before being bowled out for 246. Wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel was the standout performer for the visitors, scoring a fighting 88-run knock. His innings played a crucial role in helping India avoid the follow-on.

New Zealand had secured a 110-run advantage after their first innings and continued to build on it with another solid batting display. By stumps on Day 3, the hosts had reached 133/3 in their second innings, taking their overall lead to 243 runs. India now face a challenging task to fight their way back into the match and avoid defeat.