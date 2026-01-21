Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketAbhishek Sharma's T20 Numbers Are Mind-Blowing! Every Indian Fan Must See This

Abhishek Sharma's T20 Numbers Are Mind-Blowing! Every Indian Fan Must See This

Here is a breakdown of Abhishek Sharma's T20 statistics that have made cricketing world take notice.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 21 Jan 2026 08:23 PM (IST)

Abhishek Sharma has effectively redefined the "Powerplay assault" in modern cricket. His latest performance in Nagpur against New Zealand - 84 off just 35 balls - was more than just a high-scoring innings; it was a statement of intent from world’s top-ranked T20I batter.

By reaching his half-century in just 22 deliveries, Abhishek etched his name into the record books as the first player in history to score eight T20I fifties in 25 balls or fewer, surpassing legends like his own captain, Suryakumar Yadav.

Here is a breakdown of Abhishek's T20 statistics that have made cricketing world take notice.

Innings: 33

Reached elite T20I levels in a remarkably short span.

Runs: 1,199

Second-fastest Indian to score 1,000 T20I runs.

Strike Rate: 190.92

Highest among active top-order T20I batters.

Batting Average: 37.46

High-risk approach delivering massive rewards.

Hundreds / Fifties: 2 / 7

Excellent conversion rate while providing explosive starts.

Sixes: 81

Recently went past Yuvraj Singh’s career T20I six-hitting tally.

Why These Numbers Matter

The New "Six-Hitting Monster": More than 60% of Abhishek's maximums come within the first six overs. By consistently clearing the ropes in the Powerplay, he forces opposition captains to abandon their tactical plans within the first 15 minutes of play.

A Historic Peak: In late 2025, Abhishek reached an ICC rating of 931 points, the highest ever recorded in T20I history, breaking the long-standing record held by England’s Dawid Malan.

The "Samson-Abhishek" Synergy: His partnership with Sanju Samson has become the backbone of India's aggressive new blueprint, ensuring that the team maintain a run rate of 10+ even if early wickets fall. With ICC T20 World Cup just weeks away, Abhishek Sharma isn't just a player to watch - he is the engine room of India's title defense.

Also on ABP Live | 'Most Overrated': Fans Slam Ishan Kishan After Flop Show In IND vs NZ 1st T20I

Also on ABP Live | Five Star Players Left Out Of T20 World Cup Squad - Including A Captain

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 21 Jan 2026 08:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand Abhishek Sharma IND Vs NZ 1st T20I Abhishek Sharma T20 Stats
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Makes Big Statement On Greenland At Davos, Calls Denmark ‘Ungrateful’
Trump Makes Big Statement On Greenland At Davos, Calls Denmark ‘Ungrateful’
Business
IMF Labels India ‘Second-Tier’ In AI; Ashwini Vaishnav's Befitting Reply At Davos
IMF Labels India ‘Second-Tier’ In AI; Ashwini Vaishnav's Befitting Reply At Davos
News
India Infrastructure Conclave | 'I Feel Ashamed': Nitin Gadkari On Noida Techie's Death
India Infrastructure Conclave | 'I Feel Ashamed': Nitin Gadkari On Noida Techie's Death
Cricket
One Last Deadline: ICC Ready To Replace Bangladesh At T20 World Cup - Report
One Last Deadline: ICC Ready To Replace Bangladesh At T20 World Cup - Report
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Trainer Aircraft Loses Balance Mid-Air, Crashes Near KP College in Prayagraj
Breaking News: Akhilesh Yadav Demands Justice for Shankaracharya After Prayagraj Incident
Breaking News: Court Orders Seizure of Shariq Satha’s Assets in Sambhal, Police Flag March Enforced
Breaking News: Trainer Aircraft of Indian Army Crashes in Prayagraj, Rescue Teams at Site
Breaking News: Eyewitness Accounts Reveal Disorder and Alleged Misconduct at Sangam Bath
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Tushar Banerjee
Tushar BanerjeeVice President and Digital Editor
OPINION | The Boss And The Karyakarta: Nitin Nabin's Daunting Mandate
Opinion
Embed widget