Abhishek Sharma Surpasses Yuvraj Singh To Set New World Record

Abhishek Sharma continues to rewrite Indian T20I history with his explosive batting. In first T20I against New Zealand, the left-hander went on a rampage, bringing up a breathtaking century at a record pace and shattering Yuvraj Singh’s long-standing milestone.

With his power-hitting display, Abhishek has now gone past Yuvraj to become the Indian batter with the most sixes in T20 Internationals.

Yuvraj Singh had smashed 74 sixes in 51 T20I innings. Abhishek crossed that mark in just 33 innings, achieving the feat 18 innings quicker than his mentor - a staggering statistic that underlines his impact. His tally now stands at 81 sixes, pushing him to sixth place on India’s all-time T20I six-hitters list.

Only five Indians are now ahead of him: Rohit Sharma (205), Suryakumar Yadav (156), Virat Kohli (124), Hardik Pandya (106) and KL Rahul (99).

KL Rahul is Abhishek’s next immediate target, and given his current form, that record could fall sooner rather than later.

- Doesn't matter who the opponent is

- Doesn't matter who the bowler is

- Doesn't matter what kind of pitch it is

- Doesn't matter whether it's domestic or international



Abhishek narrowly missed a century in ongoing IND vs NZ 1st T20I, getting out for a blistering 84 off just 35 balls, which included five fours and eight sixes. His visible disappointment at missing the hundred showed his hunger for big scores.

With 2026 T20 World Cup around the corner and Abhishek named in India’s squad, expectations are sky-high. His ability to provide lightning-fast starts could prove decisive for Team India - but consistency will be the key when it matters most.