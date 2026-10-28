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English NewsSportsCricketAbhishek Sharma Breaks Silence On Yuvraj Singh's 'Fastest Fifty' Taunt

Abhishek Sharma Breaks Silence On Yuvraj Singh's 'Fastest Fifty' Taunt

Abhishek finished with 113 off 38 balls, hitting 11 sixes and nine fours. His explosive innings earned him the Player of the Match award and played a major role in India's victory.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 28 Oct 2026 08:23 AM (IST)

Abhishek Sharma produced a sensational performance in Wellington, smashing 113 runs to help India chase down New Zealand's target of 199 with ease. The left-handed batter reached his half-century in just 15 balls before completing his century off 35 deliveries. His remarkable knock also caught the attention of former India all-rounder and mentor Yuvraj Singh, who jokingly teased him about not managing a 50 off just 12 balls.

Abhishek later responded to the playful remark during the post-match presentation.

Abhishek responds to Yuvraj's playful jibe

Yuvraj Singh, who has mentored Abhishek, had taken a humorous dig at the youngster after his explosive innings. Referring to the challenge of scoring a half-century in just 12 balls, Yuvraj also joked about the two left-handers batting as though they were playing in their own backyard.

Abhishek responded in a similarly light-hearted manner during the post-match presentation.

“As I've mentioned before, I'm not sure what kind of cricket he was playing back in his day! But honestly, batting like this is far from easy - scoring 50 runs in just 12 balls is no small feat,” he said.

The Indian opener added that personal milestones and records were not their primary focus, explaining that the team's victory remained the biggest priority.

“But we don't think about any of that; we just want to help our team win the match,” Abhishek said.

Abhishek finished with 113 off 38 balls, hitting 11 sixes and nine fours. His explosive innings earned him the Player of the Match award and played a major role in India's victory. When asked about the secret behind his outstanding batting display, the youngster credited his partnership with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and their approach to the game.

“The secret is quite simple: Vaibhav and I just enjoy the game. While fielding, we noticed the pitch had a bit of extra bounce, and we realised we could target the shorter boundaries. Vaibhav got us off to a great start, and we just built on that momentum,” Abhishek explained.

He also highlighted the importance of preparation behind the scenes, acknowledging the contribution of India's coaching staff and side-arm throwdown specialists.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 28 Oct 2026 08:23 AM (IST)
Tags :
Yuvraj Singh India Vs New Zealand Abhishek Sharma IND Vs NZ
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