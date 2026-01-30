Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketWATCH: Suryakumar Yadav Plays Sanju Samson's Bodyguard As Team India Lands In Kerala

WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav Plays Sanju Samson's Bodyguard As Team India Lands In Kerala

Suryakumar Yadav turns playful bodyguard for Sanju Samson as Team India arrives in Kerala ahead of the IND vs NZ 5th T20I, with T20World Cup focus looming.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 30 Jan 2026 10:34 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Team India has arrived in Kerala for their fifth and final clash against New Zealand of their ongoing bilateral T20I series. 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) uploaded a hilarious video of the team captain, Suryakumar Yadav, playing Sanju Samson's personal bodyguard as they headed out of the airport to the team bus.

He was seen clearing the path ahead of them, jokingly calling out to make way, "Get out of the way, move aside, make way please, don't disturb Chetta (Samson's nickname)". Check it out:

India vs New Zealand 5th T20I takes place at Thiruvananthapuram's Greenfield International Stadium on January 31, 2026.

Samson's Batting Woes Ahead Of T20 World Cup

Sanju Samson has been named in India’s ICC T20 World Cup 2026 squad, but he has had a lean run in the IND vs NZ series, struggling to convert starts into meaningful scores.

In four matches he has played so far, he has struck 10, 6, 0 and 24 runs despite not looking out of form. 

Many fans have even been calling for a replacement with Ishan Kishan, who has been batting brilliantly in the series, ending a lengthy hiatus from the national team. 

However, it remains to be seen if India continue with Samson, or make changes to their opening pair, especially keeping the big tournament in mind.

India's T20 World Cup Schedule

Understandably, the ICC has only revealed each participating team's group stage schedule so far. 

As far as India is concerned, they will start their campaign against the USA on February 7, followed by matches against Namibia, Pakistan, and Netherlands on February 12, 15, and 18, 2026.

All of these matches, except the India vs Pakistan clash, will be played in India.

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Frequently Asked Questions

Where is the final T20I between India and New Zealand being played?

The fifth and final T20I between India and New Zealand is being played at Thiruvananthapuram's Greenfield International Stadium on January 31, 2026.

What happened in the video uploaded by BCCI?

BCCI uploaded a video of captain Suryakumar Yadav jokingly acting as Sanju Samson's bodyguard at the airport, clearing the way for him.

How has Sanju Samson performed in the IND vs NZ series?

Sanju Samson has had a lean run in the series, scoring 10, 6, 0, and 24 runs in the four matches played so far.

When does India start their T20 World Cup campaign?

India will start their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign against the USA on February 7, 2026.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 30 Jan 2026 10:34 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand Suryakumar Yadav IND Vs NZ T20Is SANJU SAMSON
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
NCP Reunification Was Cleared Days Before Ajit Pawar’s Death; Announcement Planned For Feb 8
Before His Death, Ajit Pawar Finalised NCP Reunification Plan With Sharad Pawar
Cities
'Maar Raha Hoon Teri Bahan Ko..': Last Phone Call Exposes Horror Of Delhi SWAT Commando’s Death
'Maar Raha Hoon Teri Bahan Ko..': Last Phone Call Exposes Horror Of Delhi SWAT Commando’s Death
Entertainment
Muted Dialogues, 10-Minute Cut: Dhurandhar’s Netflix Release Disappoints Fans
Muted Dialogues, 10-Minute Cut: Dhurandhar’s Netflix Release Disappoints Fans
World
US Issues Stark Warning To Iran Over Nuclear Ambition, EU Designates IRGC Terrorist Organisation
US Issues Stark Warning To Iran Over Nuclear Ambition, EU Designates IRGC Terrorist Organisation
Advertisement

Videos

SOCIAL MEDIA SHOCK: Virat Kohli’s Insta Profile Shows “User Not Found”
Breaking News: Big Shock for Fans! Virat Kohli’s Instagram Account Suddenly Disappears
Breaking News: Big Relief from Supreme Court, UGC’s Controversial New Rules Stayed
Breaking News: Supreme Court Stays New UGC Rules; Emphasizes Equality, Unity in College Campuses
Breaking News: Supreme Court Stays New UGC Rules, Directs 2012 Regulations to Remain Until March 19
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | China’s Latest Military Purge Should Worry India
Opinion
Embed widget