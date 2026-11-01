IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketIND vs NZ 5th T20I: New Zealand To Bowl First; Bhuvi Back In India XI

IND vs NZ 5th T20I: New Zealand To Bowl First; Bhuvi Back In India XI

India made two changes to their line-up, bringing in Varun Chakravarthy and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, while retaining the same batting combination that featured in the previous match.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 01 Nov 2026 12:11 PM (IST)

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was left out of India's playing XI yet again as New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and elected to bowl in the fifth T20I at Seddon Park, Hamilton. India made two changes to their line-up, bringing in Varun Chakravarthy and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, while retaining the same batting combination that featured in the previous match.

India's bid to seal a clean sweep had already suffered a setback after New Zealand registered a convincing 87-run win in the fourth T20I on Friday. Ishan Kishan's return to the side had resulted in Sooryavanshi being dropped for that game, and the young opener was once again unable to find a place in the XI for the series finale.

India also had several other options on the bench, including Kuldeep Yadav and Shivam Dube, who could have been considered for the final match. However, the team management opted for only two changes.

Playing XIs

India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Adam Milne, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner

What Captains Said...

Shreyas Iyer: Great occasion to come here on this historical ground. We were looking to bat, wanted to test ourselves batting first. Auckland, the dimensions were different. But credit where it's due, Phillips played an incredible knock. Two changes, Varun comes in and Bhuvi comes in. He's been waiting for his opportunity and even in the huddle he gave a beautiful speech today.

Mitchell Santner: I just assumed I'd lose the toss. We'll have a bowl. Obviously a new pitch. Might be a little bit of dew later. Have to adapt quickly to the dimensions. If there's bit of bounce like Eden Park, will be nice. Obviously with the bat we've been good this whole series. Was obviously a bit more in the wicket the other night which was nice for the seamers. One change. Tickner is back.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 01 Nov 2026 12:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand IND Vs NZ India Playing XI IND Vs NZ 5th T20I
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli Eyes Historic Record, Could Surpass Sachin And Sourav
IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli Eyes Historic Record, Could Surpass Sachin And Sourav
Cricket
11 Fours, 3 Sixes! Young Indian Star Smashes Century, Big Boost For Team India
11 Fours, 3 Sixes! Young Indian Star Smashes Century, Big Boost For Team India
Cricket
IND vs NZ 5th T20I: 3 Players Who Could Be Dropped From India's Playing XI
IND vs NZ 5th T20I: 3 Players Who Could Be Dropped From India's Playing XI
Cricket
Rohit Sharma To Return In Vijay Hazare Trophy, Check His Expected Schedule
Rohit Sharma To Return In Vijay Hazare Trophy, Check His Expected Schedule
Advertisement

Videos

Growing Crowd: Ramlila Maidan’s First Enclosure Completely Filled Ahead of Rally
Baghel Arrives: Bhupesh Baghel Reaches Kharge’s Residence Ahead of Mega Rally
BJP Criticism: Opposition Leader Questions BJP’s Moral Authority
Saints’ March: Computer Baba Joins Pappu Yadav’s Procession in Delhi
Rally Momentum: Pappu Yadav Leads Saints’ March Towards Ramlila Maidan
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget