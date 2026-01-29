Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IND vs NZ 5th T20I: Match Date, Time Venue, Pitch Report & More

IND vs NZ 5th T20I: Match Date, Time Venue, Pitch Report & More

New Zealand bounce back as India prepare for the 5th and final T20I clash of the series. Check out match date, time, venue, as well as general pitch report.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 29 Jan 2026 10:39 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

After three consecutive defeats, which also resulted in a series loss, New Zealand finally walked away with a win against India in the ongoing IND vs NZ T20I series.

While the Men in Blue have an unassailable lead, the remaining fixture still grants invaluable practice for the ICC T20 World Cup, which will be played in India, starting early next month. 

Both sides also get to experiment with squad rotations ahead of the big tournament, figuring out their best playing XI combinations. With that said, let's take a look at IND vs NZ 5th T20I match date, time, venue, general pitch report, and some other details.

IND vs NZ 5th T20I Match Date & Time

The fifth and final India vs New Zealand T20I of the series will be played on this Saturday, that is January 31, 2026. 

As for the match time, the first ball is scheduled to be bowled at 7:00 PM IST, with the toss at around 6:30 PM. Live Streaming and TV broadcast coverage usually starts an hour before the match.

IND vs NZ 5th T20I Venue & Pitch Report

Thiruvananthapuram's Greenfield International Stadium will host the India vs New Zealand 5th T20I on Saturday. 

This venue was recently host for some India vs Sri Lanka Women's T20Is. As for Men's Win/Loss record at this venue, they have triumphed in three of their four fixtures here.

The official pitch report will be available closer to match time, but the surface at the Greenfield International Stadium is traditionally bowler-friendly. That could pose a stiffer challenge for India given their reliance on an aggressive, batting-heavy approach if they have to chase a big target.

But they too have notable names like Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav in their ranks.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the 5th T20I between India and New Zealand?

The fifth and final T20I between India and New Zealand will be played on Saturday, January 31, 2026.

What time does the 5th T20I start?

The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST, with the toss taking place around 6:30 PM.

Where will the 5th T20I be played?

The 5th T20I will be held at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

What is the general pitch report for the Greenfield International Stadium?

The pitch at Greenfield International Stadium is traditionally bowler-friendly, which might challenge batting-heavy teams.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 29 Jan 2026 10:39 AM (IST)
India Vs New Zealand Suryakumar Yadav IND Vs NZ T20Is IND Vs NZ Venue
