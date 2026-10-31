IND vs NZ 5th T20I: Samson Or Sooryavanshi? 3 Changes Possible; Check India's Probable 11

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India considers changes to opening pair after Samson's inconsistency.

Aqib Nabi Dar might join pace attack, replacing Prince Yadav.

Kuldeep Yadav or Varun Chakravarthy could replace Axar Patel.

India could make changes to their playing XI for the fifth and final T20I against New Zealand as they look to finish the five-match series on a strong note. With the match scheduled for Sunday, November 1, attention will be on potential selection changes, particularly in the opening combination and bowling attack.

Sanju Samson's inconsistent run has made his position one of the talking points ahead of the series finale. The wicketkeeper-batter has managed scores of 67, 14, 18 and 4 across his four appearances. Although the team management has continued to back him, India could consider giving him a break and testing another option at the top of the order.

That could open the door for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who is among the options in contention for the final match. However, his inclusion is not confirmed, and India's management will have to weigh the value of giving the youngster an opportunity against maintaining continuity in the batting order.

Aqib Nabi Dar Could Replace Prince Yadav

India could also consider a change to their pace attack after the fourth T20I. Aqib Nabi Dar is among the candidates who could come into the side, potentially replacing Prince Yadav.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, meanwhile, has struggled to make an impact since returning to the Indian team after a four-year absence. He has picked up only one wicket in three matches and has conceded runs at an economy rate of around 12.

Arshdeep Singh has been India's most economical bowler in the series, with an economy rate below 10. Mayank Yadav is another pace option who featured in the previous match and could retain his place.

Kuldeep Yadav Or Varun Chakravarthy Could Replace Axar Patel

India could also revisit their spin combination for the series finale. Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy are potential options to replace Axar Patel, depending on the team's preferred balance and conditions.

The middle order is likely to retain its core structure, with captain Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma and Naman Dheer among the expected selections. Nitish Kumar Reddy and Shivam Dube are also competing for a place in the lower middle order.

India's Predicted Playing XI For 5th T20I vs New Zealand

Sanju Samson/Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma, Naman Dheer, Nitish Kumar Reddy/Shivam Dube, Aqib Nabi Dar/Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav/Varun Chakravarthy, Mayank Yadav and Arshdeep Singh.