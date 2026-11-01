India Suffer Back-To-Back Defeats As New Zealand Chase 192, But Clinch T20I Series 3-2

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India posted 191/8 with Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer fifties.

Tim Seifert's 93 anchored New Zealand's successful chase.

New Zealand won by seven wickets; India sealed series.

IND vs NZ 5th T20I Highlights: India's hopes of completing a big sweep against New Zealand were dashed in the fifth and final T20I, as the visitors chased down a target of 192 to register a 7-wicket victory. However, the defeat did little to take away from India's overall achievement, with the visitors sealing the five-match series 3-2. Having been put in to bat, India endured a troubling start before Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer rescued the innings with an impressive partnership.

The hosts eventually finished on 191/8, but New Zealand's batsmen proved equal to the challenge in the chase.

Kishan, Iyer Rescue India After Early Wickets

India lost both openers cheaply, with Abhishek Sharma managing just one run and Sanju Samson departing for four.

At 50/2 after the powerplay, the hosts needed a substantial partnership to get their innings back on track.

Kishan and Iyer delivered exactly that, putting together 93 runs from only 43 balls.

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Ishan Kishan was particularly aggressive, smashing 61 off 32 deliveries, while Iyer contributed a fluent 50. Their stand included a 27-run assault on Michael Bracewell in the 10th over.

Naman Dhir and Nitish Kumar Reddy later chipped in with a 46-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

However, New Zealand kept striking at regular intervals to prevent India from crossing 200.

Adam Milne led the bowling attack with figures of 4/19, while Nathan Smith and Blair Tickner claimed two wickets each.

Tim Seifert Leads New Zealand's Commanding Chase

The hosts did suffer an early setback when Finn Allen fell for two in the second over, but Tim Seifert and Daryl Mitchell quickly took control, ensuring the required run rate never became a concern.

Mitchell smashed 29 off just 16 deliveries before departing, but Seifert continued to dominate the Indian attack.

The wicketkeeper-batsman produced a sensational 93 from 50 balls, keeping New Zealand firmly on course before finally losing his wicket towards the closing stages.

Glenn Phillips (65 off 38) provided support as India's bowlers struggled to break the partnership of momentum and contain the scoring.

New Zealand eventually completed the 192-run chase with 7 wickets still in hand.