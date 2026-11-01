IND vs NZ 5th T20I: 3 Players Who Could Be Dropped From India's Playing XI

The fifth and final T20I between India and New Zealand will be played at Seddon Park in Hamilton. India have already wrapped up the series with a 3-1 advantage after winning the first three matches in succession. However, the hosts bounced back in the fourth encounter to register a victory. The Indian team will now aim to finish the tour's T20I leg with another win.

With the series result already decided, the final game could provide an opportunity for players who have spent most of the campaign on the sidelines. At the same time, the team management may consider resting some regulars ahead of the upcoming ODI assignments. Here are three players who could miss the fifth T20I.

1. Nitish Kumar Reddy

Nitish Kumar Reddy has emerged as an important pace-bowling all-rounder for India, offering balance with both bat and ball. However, considering his previous injury concerns and India's upcoming international schedule, the management may decide against risking him in the final T20I.

India are scheduled to play a five-match ODI series followed by a two-Test assignment against New Zealand. Resting Nitish could help keep him fresh for the longer formats. If he is left out, Shivam Dube could get an opportunity to feature in the playing XI.

2. Axar Patel

Axar Patel could also be among the players rested for the series finale. Varun Chakravarthy, meanwhile, has not featured in any of the first four matches against New Zealand and could be in contention for a place in the XI.

With limited opportunities expected before the end of December, the final T20I could be a suitable occasion to bring Varun into the side. Axar may therefore make way for the mystery spinner.

3. Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh is another player who could be rested, particularly with the five-match ODI series against New Zealand beginning on November 4. Having been involved in regular cricket, the left-arm pacer may benefit from a break before the 50-over assignments.

If Arshdeep is rested, experienced fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar could return to the playing XI. Bhuvneshwar has not made a particularly strong impression since his comeback, and the final T20I could give him another opportunity to prove his value.

Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Get A Chance?

Young batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi missed the fourth T20I after Ishan Kishan returned to the side following his recovery from injury. Several fans would like to see the 15-year-old feature in the series finale, especially after his impressive 45-run knock off 19 balls in an earlier match.

However, finding a place in the playing XI could prove difficult, and Vaibhav might have to remain on the bench for the final encounter as well.