HomeSportsCricketIND vs NZ 4th T20I Probable Playing XI: Hardik Pandya Rested, Will Shreyas Iyer Get A Chance?

With a 3-0 series lead, India may rotate their squad for the 4th T20I in Visakhapatnam. Shreyas Iyer is expected to feature as the team might rest Hardik Pandya.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 26 Jan 2026 03:57 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Having already secured the five-match series with a 3-0 lead, the Indian team management is expected to experiment with their lineup for the fourth T20I against New Zealand.

The upcoming clash at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam offers a perfect opportunity to test bench strength while managing the fitness of key players ahead of T20 World Cup 2026.

Rest for Hardik, Opportunity for Iyer

One of the primary changes could involve star all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

Given his history with injuries and his heavy workload throughout IND-NZ T20 series, the team might opt to rest him for this dead rubber. Hardik has been a vital part of the bowling attack so far, claiming four wickets, but the focus remains on keeping him fresh for the global event.

This move opens a door for Shreyas Iyer. Initially brought in as a replacement for the injured Tilak Varma for the first part of the series, Iyer’s stay has been extended. The management is keen on giving him a fair run to prove his credentials in the shortest format, especially with Varma still in recovery.

Kishan and Axar in the Spotlight

Ishan Kishan, who has been in outstanding form since his return to the T20Is, is likely to keep his position. With scores of 8, 76, and 28 in his last three outings, he has firmly established himself as the backup wicketkeeper-batter for the national side.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav has already voiced his support for Kishan, citing his recent domestic success.

In the bowling department, Axar Patel is expected to return to the squad.

As a mainstay for World Cup, his role in balancing the side is crucial. Meanwhile, the pace battery will likely be led by Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh, with Ravi Bishnoi and Kuldeep Yadav handling the spin duties on a track known for assisting turn as the game progresses.

Predicted India Playing XI for IND-NZ 4th T20I: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is expected to return to the bowling lineup?

Axar Patel is expected to return to the squad. He is a key player for balancing the side and for the World Cup.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 26 Jan 2026 03:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand IND Vs NZ Shreyas Iyer Hardik Pandya IND Vs NZ 4th T20I Playing XI
