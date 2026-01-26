The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network and streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.
IND vs NZ 4th T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs New Zealand 4th T20I
India, leading the T20 series 3-0 against New Zealand, aims to extend their dominance in the fourth match on January 28, 2026, in Visakhapatnam.
The five-match T20 series between India and New Zealand has reached a decisive stage. Team India has already secured an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series. Now, their focus is on further strengthening their dominance by winning the fourth T20 match in Visakhapatnam. This encounter is scheduled for January 28, 2026, at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium.
India’s Dominant Performance
In the third T20I, India defeated New Zealand by 8 wickets to clinch the series. The victory was completely one-sided. During the chase, Abhishek Sharma played an explosive unbeaten innings of 68 runs off just 20 balls, while captain Suryakumar Yadav contributed a quickfire 57 runs from 26 deliveries.
Their rapid partnership finished the match in under 10 overs. With this win, India has made it clear they are in excellent form ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup.
When and Where Will the Match Be Played?
The fourth T20I between India and New Zealand will take place on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.
Match and Toss Timings
Toss: 6:30 PM (IST)
Match Starts: 7:00 PM (IST)
Where to Watch Live Telecast and Streaming?
India vs New Zealand 4th T20 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network. Live streaming of the match will be available on JioHotstar app and website. Mobile and Smart TV users can easily enjoy the action through these platforms.
Probable Playing 11
India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel/Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy.
New Zealand: Tim Seifert, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.
While Team India enters India vs New Zealand 4th T20 International match with the intention of maintaining their winning streak, the guests, New Zealand, will put in every effort to play for pride and secure a victory.