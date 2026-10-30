IND vs NZ 4th T20I: Glenn Phillips Smashes 107 As New Zealand Post Mammoth 259/7

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New Zealand posted 259/7, setting India a 260 target.

Glenn Phillips scored 107, Michael Bracewell added 65 runs.

Finn Allen and Daryl Mitchell provided crucial early momentum.

Mayank Yadav took three wickets, leading India's attack.

IND vs NZ 4th T20I Live: New Zealand produced a breathtaking batting performance to put India under pressure in the fourth T20I, piling up 259/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Glenn Phillips led the assault with a spectacular 107 off just 49 deliveries, while Michael Bracewell provided an equally destructive finish with 65 from 25 balls. The visitors maintained a scoring rate of nearly 13 runs per over, leaving India with a daunting target of 260.

Glenn Phillips Leads New Zealand's Batting Assault With 49-Ball Century

Phillips was the standout performer of the innings, taking the Indian bowling attack apart with an explosive display of power hitting. He struck six fours and 10 sixes during his unbeaten? No, his 107-run knock came to an end when Abhishek Sharma took the catch off Nitish Reddy's bowling.

His innings came at a strike rate of 218.37 and gave New Zealand the platform for a massive total. Phillips also shared the responsibility of accelerating the scoring after Finn Allen and Daryl Mitchell had provided early momentum.

Bracewell then took over the attacking duties, smashing 65 off only 25 balls. His innings featured four boundaries and six sixes, with a strike rate of 260.00. The left-hander's late assault ensured New Zealand finished with a total well beyond the 250-run mark.

Finn Allen And Daryl Mitchell Provide Early Momentum

New Zealand lost Tim Seifert early after he managed just three runs from five deliveries, with Mayank Yadav claiming the opening wicket for India.

Allen responded with an aggressive 31 off 17 balls, hitting two fours and two sixes. His innings ended when Abhishek Sharma completed the catch off Axar Patel's bowling.

Mitchell continued the attack with a quickfire 24 from just nine deliveries. He struck two fours and two sixes before Mayank trapped him leg-before-wicket. The early contributions from Allen and Mitchell helped New Zealand maintain a high scoring rate before Phillips took control of the innings.

Mayank Yadav Takes Three Wickets As India Struggle To Contain NZ

Mayank was India's most successful bowler, finishing with three wickets. Besides dismissing Seifert and Mitchell, he also removed Bevon Jacobs, who was caught by Arshdeep Singh after scoring seven from seven deliveries.

Prince Yadav picked up one wicket, dismissing Bracewell leg-before-wicket after the New Zealand batter had inflicted considerable damage. Axar Patel and Nitish Reddy also claimed a wicket apiece, while Arshdeep Singh accounted for New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner.

Santner managed five runs from six balls before Nitish Reddy took the catch off Arshdeep's bowling. Nathan Smith remained unbeaten on six from three deliveries, while Adam Milne finished on one not out from a single ball.

New Zealand collected 10 extras, including seven wides and two no-balls, to take their total to 259/7. With Phillips and Bracewell delivering the biggest blows, India now face the challenge of chasing 260 to complete the fourth T20I.