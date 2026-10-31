'Lot Of Learnings': Glenn Phillips Credits IPL After Match-Winning Ton Against India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Glenn Phillips credits IPL experience for strong T20I performance.

Phillips scored 107, increasing series total to 276 runs.

His century helped New Zealand end India's winning streak.

Glenn Phillips has turned the ongoing India vs New Zealand T20I series into a personal run-scoring exhibition, and the batsman believes his experience in the Indian Premier League has played a significant role in shaping his performances. Fresh from smashing a match-winning 107 in the fourth fixture, Phillips opened up about the lessons he picked up during his IPL stints, explaining how the tournament helped him develop despite limited opportunities on the field.

Phillips Explains How IPL Experience Transformed His Game

Speaking at the post-match press conference, as quoted by PTI, Glenn Phillips highlighted the intense competition for overseas places in the IPL.

"The IPL is a certain beast of its own and the balance of teams being one of eight overseas (players) with only four spots (in the eleven) make it quite tough. So, if you don't go out there and set the world on fire there's always another person waiting in line,"

Phillips featured in just six matches for Gujarat Titans during IPL 2026, making it a relatively quiet campaign in terms of appearances.

Read More: 'Great Message': Ex-CSK Head Coach Backs India's Decision To Drop Vaibhav Sooryavanshi



However, the New Zealand international believes his time with the franchise offered valuable opportunities to sharpen his batting.

He particularly credited the coaching staff, training infrastructure and extended practice sessions at Gujarat for helping him improve.

“At Gujarat, I was very lucky to have some unbelievable facilities, some great coaches and plenty of time to work (on his batting). I also showed in England as well being able to have volume (of runs) under the belt, whether it's red ball or white ball."

He also stressed that cricketers can gain plenty from the IPL even when they are not regular members of their respective playing XIs.

"Yes, you'd love to score runs in the IPL and you know make a load of cash and that would be fantastic but also there's a lot of learnings that you can take from that place (in the IPL) whether you're playing or not and I think that is also on each individual that is at the IPL or at any other tournament to be able to make the most out of where they go,"

Phillips Leads New Zealand's Charge Against India

The 107-run knock took Phillips' series tally to 276 runs in four matches at an outstanding average of 92.

His collection also includes two half-centuries and a century.

His third T20I hundred proved decisive in Auckland, where New Zealand registered an emphatic 87-run victory to end India's three-match winning streak, although the series has already been lost.