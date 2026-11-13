IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill Out, Shreyas Iyer In Charge! India's Updated Squad For Remaining ODIs

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shreyas Iyer to captain India for final two ODIs.

Gill, Rahul, Kamboj out; preparing for upcoming Test series.

Ishan Kishan named vice-captain; India leads series 2-0.

Final two ODIs on November 13, 15 at Bay Oval.

IND vs NZ 4th ODI Live: India will have a change at the helm when they return to action against New Zealand in the fourth ODI at Mount Maunganui on Friday, November 13. Shreyas Iyer is set to lead the side for the final two matches of the five-game series, with regular captain Shubman Gill moving his focus to the upcoming Test assignment.

The leadership change is part of the squad plan announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) ahead of the New Zealand tour. Iyer, who served as Gill's deputy in the opening three ODIs, will now take charge, while Ishan Kishan has been named vice-captain for the remaining fixtures.

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Shreyas Iyer To Captain India As Gill, Rahul Miss Final Two ODIs

Gill will not feature in the last two matches as he prepares for the two-Test series against New Zealand. Wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul and fast bowler Anshul Kamboj are also unavailable for the remaining ODIs as they turn their attention to the red-ball leg of the tour.

Iyer's appointment gives him an opportunity to lead India in the 50-over format. He will have senior campaigners Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli alongside him as India look to maintain their advantage in the series.

Kishan, meanwhile, has been handed the vice-captaincy. The wicketkeeper-batter is part of the squad for the fourth and fifth matches and could also have an important role with the bat following Rahul's departure.

India Lead New Zealand ODI Series 2-0

India head into the fourth match with a 2-0 advantage in the five-match contest. The visitors won the first two ODIs, while the third game in Hamilton ended without a ball being bowled after persistent rain forced its abandonment.

The result means New Zealand need victories in both remaining matches to draw the series. India, meanwhile, can secure an unassailable lead with a win in Mount Maunganui.

The fourth ODI will be played at Bay Oval on November 13, with the fifth and final match scheduled at the same venue on November 15. Both games are scheduled to begin at 7:30 AM IST.

India Squad For 4th And 5th ODI Against New Zealand

The BCCI announced a separate squad for the final two matches, with changes to India's leadership and personnel compared to the group selected for the opening three ODIs.

India's squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (Vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra (wicketkeeper), Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav.

With Iyer leading the side and Kishan serving as his deputy, India will enter the final phase of the ODI series with a revised combination. The immediate target will be to make the most of their 2-0 lead and settle the series before the focus shifts to the Test matches.