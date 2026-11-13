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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer Fall For Ducks In Same Over In IND vs NZ 4th ODI

WATCH: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer Fall For Ducks In Same Over In IND vs NZ 4th ODI

IND vs NZ 4th ODI Live: Matt Henry dismisses Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer for ducks in a stunning first over as India begin their 334-run chase against New Zealand.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 13 Nov 2026 12:40 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Matt Henry ripped through India's top order early.
  • Rohit, Kohli, Shreyas departed for ducks in first over.
  • India slumped to 0/3, facing uphill 334-run chase.

IND vs NZ 4th ODI Live: India's chase of New Zealand's 334-run target got off to a disastrous start in the fourth ODI, with Matt Henry ripping through the top order in a stunning opening over. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and captain Shreyas Iyer were all dismissed without scoring, leaving India reeling at 0/3 after just six deliveries.

The opening over at Bay Oval could hardly have gone worse for the hosts. Henry struck with the very first ball, removing Rohit before producing two more breakthroughs to leave India's batting line-up in immediate trouble.

Rohit was the first to depart, falling on the opening delivery of the chase. Virat Kohli followed on Henry's fourth ball, with the New Zealand pacer bowling the former India captain for a duck. Shreyas then became Henry's third victim of the over, also departing without opening his account.

WATCH: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli And Shreyas Iyer Fall For Ducks In One Over

Matt Henry Removes Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli And Shreyas Iyer In One Over

Henry's opening spell delivered a major blow to India's pursuit of 334. Rohit's dismissal on the first ball immediately put pressure on the hosts, but the damage did not stop there.

Kohli's dismissal on the fourth delivery made the situation even worse. Henry then struck again to send Shreyas back, completing a remarkable three-wicket opening over. All three Indian batters were dismissed for ducks, with none managing to score a run.

The sequence left India with three wickets down without a run on the board. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan were left to rebuild the innings after the early collapse.

India Face Uphill Task In 334-Run Chase Against New Zealand

The early wickets made India's task considerably tougher after New Zealand had posted 333 all out in their 50 overs. Will Young led the visitors' batting effort with 125 off 108 balls, while Tim Seifert contributed 58 from 48 deliveries.

Finn Allen also scored 41, helping New Zealand put together a challenging total. India's bowlers had taken all 10 wickets, but the hosts now needed 334 runs to win the fourth ODI.

Henry's three-wicket burst in the first over gave New Zealand a remarkable start with the ball. With Rohit, Kohli and Shreyas already back in the dressing room, India faced an immediate test of their batting depth as Gaikwad and Kishan took charge of the chase.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the outcome of India's opening over in the chase?

India lost Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer for ducks to Matt Henry in the first over, leaving them reeling at 0/3.

Which Indian batsmen were dismissed by Matt Henry in the first over?

Matt Henry dismissed Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and captain Shreyas Iyer in the opening over. All three Indian batsmen departed without scoring any runs.

What target did New Zealand set for India in the 4th ODI?

New Zealand posted a challenging total of 333 all out in their 50 overs. India needed 334 runs to win the fourth ODI.

Who were the top scorers for New Zealand in their innings?

Will Young led New Zealand's batting with 125 runs, while Tim Seifert contributed 58, and Finn Allen added 41. They helped set a challenging target.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Nov 2026 12:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand Matt Henry ROHIT SHARMA VIrat Kohli
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