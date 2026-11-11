IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketNew Captain, New Opening Pair For India! Big Changes Await As Gill, Rahul Miss 4th ODI vs NZ

New Captain, New Opening Pair For India! Big Changes Await As Gill, Rahul Miss 4th ODI vs NZ

Shubman Gill and KL Rahul will miss the fourth ODI against New Zealand. Check India's probable playing XI, squad and expected changes.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 11 Nov 2026 11:39 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shreyas Iyer to captain India in fourth ODI.
  • Gill, Rahul unavailable; Tilak Varma, Kushagra added to squad.
  • Gaikwad to open with Rohit, Kishan for wicketkeeping duties.
  • Kuldeep Yadav or Yash Thakur likely to play.

India are expected to make several changes to their playing XI for the fourth ODI against New Zealand, with Shubman Gill and KL Rahul unavailable for the remainder of the series. Shreyas Iyer will take over the captaincy as the two teams prepare to meet at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Friday, November 13.

The fourth match is part of the ongoing five-match ODI series. With the focus also shifting towards the upcoming Test series, India have made changes to their squad for the final two ODIs, giving the team management an opportunity to try different combinations.

Shubman Gill, KL Rahul Among Players Missing From Fourth ODI

Gill and Rahul have been left out of India's squads for the fourth and fifth ODIs as they prepare for the Test series. Fast bowler Anshul Kamboj is also unavailable for the remaining matches.

In their absence, Shreyas Iyer will lead the side. Tilak Varma and wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Kushagra have been added to the squad, while Yash Thakur has come in as Kamboj's replacement.

These changes could lead to a significantly different Indian combination, particularly at the top of the order and behind the stumps.

Rohit Sharma Likely To Open With Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad is expected to partner Rohit Sharma at the top of the order in the fourth ODI. Ishan Kishan could take over wicketkeeping duties in Rahul's absence, while Virat Kohli is likely to retain the number three position.

Iyer is expected to bat at number four and lead the team. Naman Dheer and Axar Patel could also feature in the middle order, with the team management having several options available following the squad changes.

Kuldeep Yadav Or Yash Thakur Could Replace Anshul Kamboj

India's bowling combination could also see a change. Kuldeep Yadav and Yash Thakur are among the options to replace Kamboj, although the final call will depend on the team's preferred balance.

Arshdeep Singh, Aqib Nabi Dar and Gurnur Brar are also part of the squad and could feature in the bowling attack. Mohammed Siraj is another available pace option.

With multiple changes expected, India's final combination will be worth watching when the team takes the field at Bay Oval.

India's Probable Playing XI For 4th ODI vs New Zealand

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Naman Dheer, Axar Patel, Aqib Nabi Dar, Kuldeep Yadav / Yash Thakur, Gurnur Brar, Arshdeep Singh

India's 15-Member Squad For 4th ODI

Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Naman Dheer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Kumar Kushagra (wicketkeeper), Aqib Nabi Dar, Gurnur Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Who will captain India in the fourth ODI against New Zealand?

Shreyas Iyer will take over the captaincy for the fourth ODI. He is also expected to bat at number four for the team.

Why are Shubman Gill and KL Rahul not playing in the upcoming ODIs?

Shubman Gill and KL Rahul have been left out of India's squad for the fourth and fifth ODIs. They are preparing for the upcoming Test series.

Which new players have been added to India's squad for the remaining ODIs?

Tilak Varma and wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Kushagra have been added to the squad. Yash Thakur has also come in as a replacement for Anshul Kamboj.

Who is expected to open the batting for India in the fourth ODI?

Ruturaj Gaikwad is expected to partner Rohit Sharma at the top of the order. Ishan Kishan could take over wicketkeeping duties in Rahul's absence.

When and where is the fourth ODI being played?

The fourth ODI against New Zealand is scheduled for Friday, November 13. It will be played at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 11 Nov 2026 11:39 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand Shubman Gill India's Playing XI IND Vs NZ 4th ODI
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
WATCH: Hardik Pandya's MI Chapter Ends! Mumbai Indians Share Emotional Farewell Video
WATCH: Hardik Pandya's MI Chapter Ends! Mumbai Indians Share Emotional Farewell Video
Cricket
Hardik Pandya Traded To PBKS, Arshdeep Singh Joins MI For IPL 2027 In Blockbuster Rs 18 Cr Deal
Hardik Pandya Trade Confirmed! Star All-Rounder Gets New IPL Home In 18 Cr Trade
Cricket
'Shut Up, You P**i': Usman Khawaja Alleges Anti-Pakistani Racial Abuse At Lord's During 2023 Ashes
'Shut Up, You P**i': Khawaja Alleges Anti-Pakistani Racial Abuse At Lord's
Cricket
Pakistan Become First Established Test-Playing Nation To Achieve This In 149 Years Of Cricket
Pakistan Become First Established Test-Playing Nation To Achieve This In 149 Years Of Cricket
Advertisement

Videos

Alliance Tension: RJD Takes a Dig at JDU-BJP Relations After Shravan Kumar’s Remarks
Third Front: Owaisi and Chandrashekhar Azad May Join Hands Ahead of UP Elections
Ram Controversy: TMC MP Kirti Azad’s Remarks on Lord Ram Spark a Political Storm
Ayodhya Showdown: Akhilesh Yadav’s Visit Reignites the 1990 Kar Sevak Firing Controversy
Vote Bank: Akhilesh Yadav and Asaduddin Owaisi Face Off Over Muslim Votes in UP
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget