New Captain, New Opening Pair For India! Big Changes Await As Gill, Rahul Miss 4th ODI vs NZ

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shreyas Iyer to captain India in fourth ODI.

Gill, Rahul unavailable; Tilak Varma, Kushagra added to squad.

Gaikwad to open with Rohit, Kishan for wicketkeeping duties.

Kuldeep Yadav or Yash Thakur likely to play.

India are expected to make several changes to their playing XI for the fourth ODI against New Zealand, with Shubman Gill and KL Rahul unavailable for the remainder of the series. Shreyas Iyer will take over the captaincy as the two teams prepare to meet at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Friday, November 13.

The fourth match is part of the ongoing five-match ODI series. With the focus also shifting towards the upcoming Test series, India have made changes to their squad for the final two ODIs, giving the team management an opportunity to try different combinations.

Shubman Gill, KL Rahul Among Players Missing From Fourth ODI

Gill and Rahul have been left out of India's squads for the fourth and fifth ODIs as they prepare for the Test series. Fast bowler Anshul Kamboj is also unavailable for the remaining matches.

In their absence, Shreyas Iyer will lead the side. Tilak Varma and wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Kushagra have been added to the squad, while Yash Thakur has come in as Kamboj's replacement.

These changes could lead to a significantly different Indian combination, particularly at the top of the order and behind the stumps.

Rohit Sharma Likely To Open With Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad is expected to partner Rohit Sharma at the top of the order in the fourth ODI. Ishan Kishan could take over wicketkeeping duties in Rahul's absence, while Virat Kohli is likely to retain the number three position.

Iyer is expected to bat at number four and lead the team. Naman Dheer and Axar Patel could also feature in the middle order, with the team management having several options available following the squad changes.

Kuldeep Yadav Or Yash Thakur Could Replace Anshul Kamboj

India's bowling combination could also see a change. Kuldeep Yadav and Yash Thakur are among the options to replace Kamboj, although the final call will depend on the team's preferred balance.

Arshdeep Singh, Aqib Nabi Dar and Gurnur Brar are also part of the squad and could feature in the bowling attack. Mohammed Siraj is another available pace option.

With multiple changes expected, India's final combination will be worth watching when the team takes the field at Bay Oval.

India's Probable Playing XI For 4th ODI vs New Zealand

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Naman Dheer, Axar Patel, Aqib Nabi Dar, Kuldeep Yadav / Yash Thakur, Gurnur Brar, Arshdeep Singh

India's 15-Member Squad For 4th ODI

Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Naman Dheer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Kumar Kushagra (wicketkeeper), Aqib Nabi Dar, Gurnur Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav.