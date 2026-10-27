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English NewsSportsCricketIndia Leave The World Behind With Insane T20I World Record

India Leave The World Behind With Insane T20I World Record

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Live: India set a men's T20I powerplay record with 118/0 against New Zealand as Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi powered a stunning start.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 27 Oct 2026 03:15 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India set new T20I powerplay record with 118/0.
  • Openers Abhishek, Vaibhav delivered explosive start against New Zealand.
  • Abhishek Sharma scored a half-century in just fifteen balls.
  • This record-breaking start boosted India's 199-run chase.

IND vs NZ 3rd T20i Live: India rewrote the record books in men's T20 Internationals with a sensational 118 without loss in the first six overs against New Zealand in the third T20I in Wellington. Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi delivered a breathtaking opening assault, recording the highest team total in the powerplay in men's T20I cricket, according to Cricbuzz.

The Indian openers took the attack to New Zealand from the start, leaving the bowlers struggling to contain the scoring rate. Abhishek brought up his half-century in just 15 balls, while teenage sensation Vaibhav added to the onslaught as India raced towards the target of 199.

India Break Men's T20I Powerplay World Record

India's 118/0 eclipsed the previous benchmark of 116/0, set by Romania against Serbia in Sofia in 2021. Australia had also scored 113/1 against Scotland in Edinburgh in 2024, while Zimbabwe's 103/1 against Gambia in Nairobi in 2024 featured among the other highest powerplay totals.

The record-breaking start underlined the scale of India's assault. With both openers still at the crease after six overs, the visitors had seized control of the chase and put New Zealand under immediate pressure.

ALSO READ | IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Abhishek Sharma Smashes 15-Ball Fifty As Indian Openers Race Towards 199

Highest Powerplay Totals In Men's T20Is

The highest team totals in overs 1-6 in men's T20Is are:

  1. India: 118/0 vs New Zealand, Wellington, 2026
  2. Romania: 116/0 vs Serbia, Sofia, 2021, in 5.4 overs
  3. Australia: 113/1 vs Scotland, Edinburgh, 2024
  4. Zimbabwe: 103/1 vs Gambia, Nairobi, 2024
  5. South Africa: 102/0 vs West Indies, Centurion, 2023
  6. England: 100/0 vs South Africa, Old Trafford, 2025
  7. India: 100/0 vs Afghanistan, Delhi, 2026

India's latest feat moves them to the top of the list, ahead of Romania's long-standing mark. The explosive start also gave India a major advantage in their pursuit of New Zealand's 198/3, with Abhishek and Vaibhav combining to produce one of the most remarkable powerplays in men's T20I history.

Frequently Asked Questions

What record did India set in the 3rd T20I against New Zealand?

India rewrote the record books by scoring the highest team total in the powerplay in men's T20I history, achieving 118 without loss in the first six overs.

Which players contributed to India's record-breaking powerplay?

Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi were the opening batsmen. Abhishek scored a half-century in just 15 balls during this assault.

What was the previous record for the highest powerplay total in men's T20Is?

The previous benchmark was 116/0, set by Romania against Serbia in Sofia in 2021. India's 118/0 eclipsed this mark.

What target was India chasing in the match against New Zealand?

India was chasing a target of 199 runs set by New Zealand's 198/3. Their record-breaking start gave them a major advantage in this pursuit.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Oct 2026 02:59 PM (IST)
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