IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Abhishek Sharma Smashes 15-Ball Fifty As Indian Openers Race Towards 199

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Abhishek Sharma scored a 15-ball half-century, setting pace.

India reached 80/0 in just 3.4 overs pursuing 199.

Sharma, 55*, and Sooryavanshi, 19*, built a strong opening.

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: India got off to a blistering start in their chase of 199 against New Zealand in the third T20I, with Abhishek Sharma bringing up his half-century in just 15 deliveries. The left-handed opener reached the milestone as India raced to 80 without loss in 3.4 overs, putting the hosts under immediate pressure.

Abhishek was unbeaten on 55 when India reached 80/0, while teenage opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was providing support with an aggressive 19 off eight balls. The opening pair's explosive start gave India early momentum in pursuit of New Zealand's total of 198/3.

Abhishek Sharma Reaches Fifty In Just 15 Balls

Abhishek's rapid half-century set the tone for India's chase, as he reached 50 in only 15 balls. His attacking approach put New Zealand's bowlers under pressure in the opening overs and helped India maintain a scoring rate well above the required rate.

With Abhishek already on 55, India had scored 80 runs without losing a wicket inside four overs. The left-hander's early assault gave India a strong platform, although the chase still had a long way to go.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Makes An Impact Alongside Abhishek

At the other end, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continued the aggressive approach with 19 runs from eight deliveries. The young batter's contribution ensured that India's opening partnership kept the pressure on New Zealand rather than allowing the bowlers to settle.

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The pair's unbeaten stand of 80 in just 3.4 overs put India in a promising position at the early stage of the chase. With Abhishek past fifty and Sooryavanshi scoring quickly, the opening partnership had given India a flying start as they looked to chase down the target of 199.