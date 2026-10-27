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English NewsSportsCricketIND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Abhishek Sharma Smashes 15-Ball Fifty As Indian Openers Race Towards 199

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Abhishek Sharma Smashes 15-Ball Fifty As Indian Openers Race Towards 199

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Abhishek Sharma smashed a 15-ball fifty as India raced to 80/0 in 3.4 overs, with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi unbeaten on 19 off eight balls against New Zealand.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 27 Oct 2026 02:52 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Abhishek Sharma scored a 15-ball half-century, setting pace.
  • India reached 80/0 in just 3.4 overs pursuing 199.
  • Sharma, 55*, and Sooryavanshi, 19*, built a strong opening.

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: India got off to a blistering start in their chase of 199 against New Zealand in the third T20I, with Abhishek Sharma bringing up his half-century in just 15 deliveries. The left-handed opener reached the milestone as India raced to 80 without loss in 3.4 overs, putting the hosts under immediate pressure.

Abhishek was unbeaten on 55 when India reached 80/0, while teenage opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was providing support with an aggressive 19 off eight balls. The opening pair's explosive start gave India early momentum in pursuit of New Zealand's total of 198/3.

Abhishek Sharma Reaches Fifty In Just 15 Balls

Abhishek's rapid half-century set the tone for India's chase, as he reached 50 in only 15 balls. His attacking approach put New Zealand's bowlers under pressure in the opening overs and helped India maintain a scoring rate well above the required rate.

With Abhishek already on 55, India had scored 80 runs without losing a wicket inside four overs. The left-hander's early assault gave India a strong platform, although the chase still had a long way to go.

ALSO READ | IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Daryl Mitchell's 89 Powers New Zealand To 198 Against India

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Makes An Impact Alongside Abhishek

At the other end, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continued the aggressive approach with 19 runs from eight deliveries. The young batter's contribution ensured that India's opening partnership kept the pressure on New Zealand rather than allowing the bowlers to settle.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Daryl Mitchell Reacts As Six Leaves Guard In Danger During IND vs NZ 3rd T20I

The pair's unbeaten stand of 80 in just 3.4 overs put India in a promising position at the early stage of the chase. With Abhishek past fifty and Sooryavanshi scoring quickly, the opening partnership had given India a flying start as they looked to chase down the target of 199.

Frequently Asked Questions

How quickly did Abhishek Sharma score his half-century?

Abhishek Sharma reached his half-century in just 15 deliveries during India's chase against New Zealand. His rapid fifty set an aggressive tone for India's innings.

What was India's score when Abhishek Sharma reached his fifty?

When Abhishek Sharma reached his half-century, India had raced to 80 runs without losing a wicket in just 3.4 overs. He was unbeaten on 55 at that moment.

Who was Abhishek Sharma's opening partner?

Abhishek Sharma's opening partner was teenage opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Vaibhav contributed an aggressive 19 runs off eight balls, supporting the rapid start.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Oct 2026 02:45 PM (IST)
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