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English NewsSportsCricketWorld No. 1 Ishan Kishan Ruled Out Of IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Check Latest Injury Update

World No. 1 Ishan Kishan Ruled Out Of IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Check Latest Injury Update

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: India batter Ishan Kishan will miss the third T20I against New Zealand due to an adductor strain. Check the latest injury update and team news.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 26 Oct 2026 10:49 AM (IST)

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: India will be without Ishan Kishan for the third T20I against New Zealand in Wellington on Tuesday, extending the wicketkeeper-batter's absence to a second consecutive match as he continues his recovery from an abductor strain.

Kishan picked up the injury during the series opener and was unavailable for the second T20I in Christchurch. He has not recovered in time for the Wellington fixture, with Kumar Kushagra travelling with the Indian team as cover.

The setback leaves India weighing their options in the batting order as they continue the five-match series. Kishan, who holds the No. 1 position in the ICC men's T20I batting rankings, has been an important part of the side since returning to the international setup.

India Face Selection Call After Kishan's Continued Absence

Kishan's absence gave teenage batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi an opportunity in the second T20I, where he batted at No. 3. However, the 15-year-old managed only four runs, leaving India's management with a decision to make ahead of the next game.

The team could retain Sooryavanshi and give him another opportunity, or consider an alternative such as Shivam Dube. The final combination will depend on India's plans for the Wellington match.

Kushagra's presence as cover provides another wicketkeeping option, although his arrival does not by itself confirm whether he will enter the playing XI.

Kishan Remains Part Of India's World Cup-Winning Group

Despite being sidelined, Kishan was present with the team during the second T20I. After India sealed victory, he joined the celebrations in the dugout, with footage capturing him lifting Sanju Samson as teammates exchanged hugs and congratulated one another.

The moment offered a glimpse of Kishan remaining involved with the squad while working his way back from the injury.

India will hope to have the left-hander available again once he has recovered, but his absence for the Wellington fixture means the team must continue without one of its leading T20I batters.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Oct 2026 10:44 AM (IST)
Tags :
Cricket News Ishan Kishan India Cricket Team IND Vs NZ New Zealand Cricket Team Breaking News ABP Live T20I Cricket
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