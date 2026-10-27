IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Free Live Streaming: How To Watch Team India's Match For Free

India and New Zealand are set to face each other in the third T20I in Wellington today. The venue, formerly known as Sky Stadium, has not been particularly successful for India in the past. A victory in this encounter would give the hosts an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series.

Several talking points have emerged ahead of the contest. With Ishan Kishan ruled out of the third T20I, questions remain over whether young batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi could get an opportunity in the playing XI. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will also be under scrutiny after conceding 99 runs in his eight overs across the first two matches. Meanwhile, Abhishek Sharma could achieve the milestone of 150 sixes for India in T20 International cricket.

With plenty at stake, fans will be eager to know how they can watch the match live without paying for a separate subscription.

When and where to watch India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I?

The third T20I between India and New Zealand is scheduled to begin at 12:30 PM IST.

The match will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network. Online viewers can access the live stream through the SonyLIV app and website, subject to the applicable subscription requirements.

How can you watch IND vs NZ match for free?

Fans may be able to watch the match on SonyLIV without purchasing a separate subscription if their existing mobile recharge plan includes complimentary access to the platform.

Jio users can check whether their current recharge plan offers SonyLIV access. Certain plans, including some priced at ₹349 and ₹500, may include streaming benefits, depending on the plan's terms and eligibility.

Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) subscribers can also check their active recharge plans and bundled benefits to see whether they are eligible for complimentary SonyLIV access. Subscription benefits and plan conditions may vary, so users should verify the details before the match.

Probable playing 11 for both teams

India: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, and Prince Yadav.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevan Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, and Jacob Duffy.