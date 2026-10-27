Abhishek Sharma Makes History Twice In One Night! Kohli Left Behind

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Abhishek Sharma smashed a 35-ball century against New Zealand.

Sharma added his second entry to fastest T20I centuries.

His 11th T20 century surpassed Kohli and Warner.

Abhishek Sharma produced another extraordinary performance against New Zealand in the third T20I, smashing a 35-ball century in Wellington and adding two major milestones to his growing record collection. The Indian opener registered his second entry on the list of the fastest T20I hundreds by batters from Full Member nations, a chart he already tops, while also moving ahead of Virat Kohli and David Warner in the list of players with the most centuries in men's T20 cricket.

Abhishek reached his hundred with a boundary off Kyle Jamieson in the ninth over. He then removed his helmet and gloves, placed his bat down and sat in a meditation pose to celebrate the landmark. India had raced to 168/1 in just 9.3 overs while chasing New Zealand's 199-run target.

Abhishek Sharma Adds Another Entry To Fastest T20I Hundreds List

Abhishek's 35-ball century against New Zealand puts him alongside Rohit Sharma and David Miller, who also scored 35-ball hundreds in men's T20Is. Rohit achieved the feat against Sri Lanka in Indore in 2017, while Miller reached the milestone against Bangladesh in Potchefstroom that year.

However, Abhishek remains at the top of the list, having smashed a century in just 30 balls against Afghanistan in Delhi in 2026. His latest effort gives him two entries among the fastest hundreds by batters representing Full Member teams.

According to the figures supplied by Cricbuzz, Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza and New Zealand's Finn Allen are next on the list with 33-ball centuries.

Fastest Centuries In Men's T20Is Involving Full Member Teams

30 balls: Abhishek Sharma vs Afghanistan, Delhi, 2026 33 balls: Sikandar Raza vs Gambia, Nairobi, 2024 33 balls: Finn Allen vs South Africa, Kolkata, 2026 35 balls: David Miller vs Bangladesh, Potchefstroom, 2017 35 balls: Rohit Sharma vs Sri Lanka, Indore, 2017 35 balls: Abhishek Sharma vs New Zealand, Wellington, 2026

Abhishek Moves Ahead Of Kohli, Warner In Men's T20 Hundreds

Abhishek's latest century also took his tally to 11 hundreds in men's T20 cricket, according to the figures provided. That puts him ahead of Virat Kohli and David Warner, who have 10 centuries each, and leaves him second only to Babar Azam among active players on the supplied list.

Chris Gayle remains the overall leader with 22 centuries, while Babar has 13. Abhishek's 11 hundreds place him third on the list, ahead of Quinton de Kock, Kohli and Warner, who are all listed with 10.

Most Centuries In Men's T20 Cricket

22: Chris Gayle

13: Babar Azam

11: Abhishek Sharma

10: Quinton de Kock

10: Virat Kohli

10: David Warner

India's Explosive Chase Against New Zealand

Abhishek's century came after India had already produced a record-breaking powerplay, racing to 118 without losing a wicket in the first six overs. The opening assault put New Zealand under immediate pressure after the hosts posted 198/3.

With India at 168/1 after 9.3 overs, Abhishek's latest milestone highlighted his growing impact in T20 cricket. His 35-ball hundred added another entry to an elite list he already leads, while his overall century tally moved beyond two of India's most recognisable batting stars.