Abhishek Sharma smashed a 35-ball century against New Zealand in the third T20I. This marked his second entry on the list of fastest T20I hundreds by Full Member batters.
Abhishek Sharma Makes History Twice In One Night! Kohli Left Behind
IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Abhishek Sharma smashed a 35-ball century against New Zealand, added another entry to the fastest T20I hundreds list and moved past Virat Kohli in men's T20 centuries.
- Abhishek Sharma smashed a 35-ball century against New Zealand.
- Sharma added his second entry to fastest T20I centuries.
- His 11th T20 century surpassed Kohli and Warner.
Abhishek Sharma produced another extraordinary performance against New Zealand in the third T20I, smashing a 35-ball century in Wellington and adding two major milestones to his growing record collection. The Indian opener registered his second entry on the list of the fastest T20I hundreds by batters from Full Member nations, a chart he already tops, while also moving ahead of Virat Kohli and David Warner in the list of players with the most centuries in men's T20 cricket.
Abhishek reached his hundred with a boundary off Kyle Jamieson in the ninth over. He then removed his helmet and gloves, placed his bat down and sat in a meditation pose to celebrate the landmark. India had raced to 168/1 in just 9.3 overs while chasing New Zealand's 199-run target.
Abhishek Sharma Adds Another Entry To Fastest T20I Hundreds List
Abhishek's 35-ball century against New Zealand puts him alongside Rohit Sharma and David Miller, who also scored 35-ball hundreds in men's T20Is. Rohit achieved the feat against Sri Lanka in Indore in 2017, while Miller reached the milestone against Bangladesh in Potchefstroom that year.
However, Abhishek remains at the top of the list, having smashed a century in just 30 balls against Afghanistan in Delhi in 2026. His latest effort gives him two entries among the fastest hundreds by batters representing Full Member teams.
According to the figures supplied by Cricbuzz, Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza and New Zealand's Finn Allen are next on the list with 33-ball centuries.
Fastest Centuries In Men's T20Is Involving Full Member Teams
- 30 balls: Abhishek Sharma vs Afghanistan, Delhi, 2026
- 33 balls: Sikandar Raza vs Gambia, Nairobi, 2024
- 33 balls: Finn Allen vs South Africa, Kolkata, 2026
- 35 balls: David Miller vs Bangladesh, Potchefstroom, 2017
- 35 balls: Rohit Sharma vs Sri Lanka, Indore, 2017
- 35 balls: Abhishek Sharma vs New Zealand, Wellington, 2026
Abhishek Moves Ahead Of Kohli, Warner In Men's T20 Hundreds
Abhishek's latest century also took his tally to 11 hundreds in men's T20 cricket, according to the figures provided. That puts him ahead of Virat Kohli and David Warner, who have 10 centuries each, and leaves him second only to Babar Azam among active players on the supplied list.
Chris Gayle remains the overall leader with 22 centuries, while Babar has 13. Abhishek's 11 hundreds place him third on the list, ahead of Quinton de Kock, Kohli and Warner, who are all listed with 10.
Most Centuries In Men's T20 Cricket
- 22: Chris Gayle
- 13: Babar Azam
- 11: Abhishek Sharma
- 10: Quinton de Kock
- 10: Virat Kohli
- 10: David Warner
India's Explosive Chase Against New Zealand
Abhishek's century came after India had already produced a record-breaking powerplay, racing to 118 without losing a wicket in the first six overs. The opening assault put New Zealand under immediate pressure after the hosts posted 198/3.
With India at 168/1 after 9.3 overs, Abhishek's latest milestone highlighted his growing impact in T20 cricket. His 35-ball hundred added another entry to an elite list he already leads, while his overall century tally moved beyond two of India's most recognisable batting stars.
Frequently Asked Questions
How quickly did Abhishek Sharma score his recent century against New Zealand?
How many total centuries does Abhishek Sharma have in men's T20 cricket?
Abhishek Sharma now has 11 centuries in men's T20 cricket. This tally places him ahead of Virat Kohli and David Warner, who both have 10 centuries.
What is Abhishek Sharma's fastest T20I century record, as mentioned in the article?
Abhishek Sharma holds the record for the fastest T20I century by a Full Member batter, achieved in 30 balls against Afghanistan in 2026. He also has another 35-ball century.