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English NewsSportsCricketIND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Daryl Mitchell's 89 Powers New Zealand To 198 Against India

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Daryl Mitchell's 89 Powers New Zealand To 198 Against India

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Daryl Mitchell smashed an unbeaten 89 off 52 balls as New Zealand posted 198/3 against India in the third T20I, setting a target of 199.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 27 Oct 2026 02:15 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Daryl Mitchell's unbeaten 89 propelled New Zealand to 198/3.
  • Finn Allen's 40, Bevon Jacobs' 37 supported the strong total.
  • India faces a challenging 199-run target in third T20I.

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Daryl Mitchell led New Zealand's batting effort with an unbeaten 89 as the hosts posted 198/3 in 20 overs against India in the third T20I. The right-hander delivered a powerful innings under pressure, finding the boundary regularly and building a strong platform for New Zealand in Wellington.

Mitchell received valuable support from Finn Allen, who scored 40 off 25 balls, and Bevon Jacobs, who remained unbeaten on 37 from 22 deliveries. Their contributions helped New Zealand finish just short of the 200-run mark after losing three wickets during the innings.

Daryl Mitchell Leads New Zealand With Unbeaten 89

Mitchell struck five fours and five sixes during his 52-ball stay, finishing with a strike rate of 171.15. He anchored the innings after Tim Seifert's early dismissal and continued to score freely as New Zealand built towards a substantial total.

Seifert was caught by Axar Patel off Arshdeep Singh for two runs from six balls. Finn Allen then provided the attacking impetus, hitting five sixes in his 25-ball knock before Nitish Kumar Reddy dismissed him, with Naman Dhir taking the catch.

Glenn Phillips added 17 from 14 deliveries, including three fours, before Axar Patel caught and bowled him. Despite those wickets, New Zealand maintained their scoring rate through Mitchell and Jacobs, who ensured the innings finished strongly.

Bevon Jacobs' Quickfire 37 Helps New Zealand Finish Strongly

Jacobs played an important supporting role, scoring an unbeaten 37 off 22 balls with four fours and one six. His aggressive approach complemented Mitchell's innings as the pair kept India's bowlers under pressure in the closing overs.

New Zealand eventually finished on 198/3 after 20 overs, setting India a target of 199. Mitchell's unbeaten knock was the standout individual performance, while Allen's early aggression and Jacobs' late contribution helped the hosts post a competitive total.

India's three wickets were shared by Arshdeep Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Axar Patel, who each claimed one dismissal. However, New Zealand's batters ensured that the innings ended with momentum firmly behind the hosts.

With 199 required for victory, India's response will determine the outcome of the third match in the five-game T20I series.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was New Zealand's total score in the 3rd T20I against India?

New Zealand posted a total of 198 runs for 3 wickets in their 20 overs. They set India a target of 199 for victory.

Who was the top scorer for New Zealand in the 3rd T20I?

Daryl Mitchell was New Zealand's top scorer, remaining unbeaten on 89 runs from 52 balls. He struck five fours and five sixes during his innings.

Which other New Zealand batsmen contributed significantly to the team's total?

Finn Allen scored 40 runs off 25 balls, and Bevon Jacobs remained unbeaten with 37 runs off 22 deliveries. Their contributions helped New Zealand reach a strong total.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Oct 2026 02:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand New Zealand Cricket IND Vs NZ 3rd T20I IND Vs NZ India Cricket
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