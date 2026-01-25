‘Impossible, But…’: Abhishek Sharma On Chasing Yuvraj Singh’s Fastest Fifty Record

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Abhishek Sharma's stunning run in T20 cricket continues as he has etched his name yet again in record books.

Chasing 154 in the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I of the on-going 5-match bilateral series, Abhishek registered a 14-ball half century. This knock is now the second-fastest fifty by an Indian ever.

At the top, interestingly, is his mentor, Yuvraj Singh, one of India's best all-rounders of all time. The youngster was even asked about marginally missing this record during the post-match interview, to which he gave a modest answer.

'It's Just The Instinct': Abhishek Sharma

Here's what Abhishek Sharma said about almost breaking Yuvraj Singh's record for the fastest fifty by an Indian:

"That's more than impossible for anyone, but still, you never know. Any batsman could do it because I think all the batters have been batting really well in this series as well and going forward, it's going to be fun."

He was also asked about whether hitting the first ball for a six for a deliberate choice, to which he said:

"I wouldn't say it's like I want to go from the first ball. It's just the instinct I get in between the wickets. I think about the bowler if he wants to get out on my first ball, then what he could bowl to me and that's always there in my mind and I just want to play on that ball."

"If you see that, that's all about the field placement because I never step out to the leg-side if I don't get fielding on, there's a leg side, because if I get room for myself, then I have the whole ground off-side for me. So, that's always in my mind. I just want to play with the field." Abhishek added.

