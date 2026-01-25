Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'Impossible, But…': Abhishek Sharma On Chasing Yuvraj Singh's Fastest Fifty Record

Abhishek Sharma smashed a 14-ball fifty vs New Zealand, registering the second-fastest T20I half-century by an Indian during the IND vs NZ 3rd T20I in Guwahati.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 25 Jan 2026 10:28 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Abhishek Sharma's stunning run in T20 cricket continues as he has etched his name yet again in record books.

Chasing 154 in the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I of the on-going 5-match bilateral series, Abhishek registered a 14-ball half century. This knock is now the second-fastest fifty by an Indian ever.

At the top, interestingly, is his mentor, Yuvraj Singh, one of India's best all-rounders of all time. The youngster was even asked about marginally missing this record during the post-match interview, to which he gave a modest answer.

'It's Just The Instinct': Abhishek Sharma

Here's what Abhishek Sharma said about almost breaking Yuvraj Singh's record for the fastest fifty by an Indian:

"That's more than impossible for anyone, but still, you never know. Any batsman could do it because I think all the batters have been batting really well in this series as well and going forward, it's going to be fun."

He was also asked about whether hitting the first ball for a six for a deliberate choice, to which he said: 

"I wouldn't say it's like I want to go from the first ball. It's just the instinct I get in between the wickets. I think about the bowler if he wants to get out on my first ball, then what he could bowl to me and that's always there in my mind and I just want to play on that ball."

"If you see that, that's all about the field placement because I never step out to the leg-side if I don't get fielding on, there's a leg side, because if I get room for myself, then I have the whole ground off-side for me. So, that's always in my mind. I just want to play with the field." Abhishek added.

Frequently Asked Questions

What record did Abhishek Sharma achieve in the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I?

Abhishek Sharma registered a 14-ball half-century, making it the second-fastest fifty by an Indian ever.

Who holds the record for the fastest fifty by an Indian?

The record for the fastest fifty by an Indian is held by Yuvraj Singh, Abhishek Sharma's mentor.

How does Abhishek Sharma approach hitting the first ball for a six?

Abhishek Sharma states it's an instinct based on his assessment of what the bowler might try to do.

What strategy does Abhishek Sharma use regarding field placement?

He plays according to the field placement, looking for room on the off-side if the leg-side is covered.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 25 Jan 2026 10:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Yuvraj Singh Abhishek Sharma IND Vs NZ 3rd T20I T20 Records Abhishek Sharma Stats
