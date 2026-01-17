Shubman Gill Arrives In Indore With Rs 3 Lakh Water Purifier

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The third and final match of the India vs New Zealand ODI series will be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

With the result currently tied 1-1, this fixture will act as sort of a final as Shubman Gill looks to win his first One Day International series as captain of the Men in Blue, succeeding Rohit Sharma.

Notably, according to a report by NDTV, the Indian cricket team, particularly the skipper, has carried a pretty expensive water purification machine to Indore for his hotel room.

The city recently faced a water contamination issue that claimed several lives in its Bhagirathpura locality.

Gill Installs Water Purifier In Hotel Room

As per the said NDTV report, sources from within the Indian team's hotel in Indore have revealed that Shubman Gill has installed a water purification machine in his hotel room, which is worth nearly Rs 3 lakhs.

However, the report also states that the team manager did not clarify whether this was the player's personal safety protocol or linked to the city's recent water contamination issue.

The IND vs NZ 3rd ODI is to be played on this Sunday, that is January 18, 2026 and is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST. The series opener was won by India, followed by a victory for the visitors in Rajkot.

Notaby, India has never lost a 50-over match before in Indore, and would certainly be looking to extend this impressive winning streak.

India's ODI Record In Indore

The Holkar Stadium in Indore has hosted seven One Day International matches, with the first one dating back to 2006, and the latest in 2023.

India have faced opponents like England, Australia, West Indies, South Africa, as well as New Zealand here before, and have emerged victorious on all occasions.

The last 50-over fixture at the Holkar Stadium was between India and Australia, which the former won by a sizeable margin of 99 runs.