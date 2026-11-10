IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Abandoned Due To Rain; India Lead Series 2-0

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Third ODI rained out, India leads series 2-0.

New Zealand needs two wins to level series.

India requires one more victory to seal series.

New Zealand to miss key players joining Test squad.

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: India continue to hold a 2-0 advantage in the five-match ODI series against New Zealand after the third match was abandoned due to persistent rain in Hamilton. The washout leaves the hosts with two more opportunities to fight back, while India remain in a strong position to seal the series.

Rain remained a major concern throughout the day, with repeated showers disrupting hopes of a restart. Although the weather improved briefly on a few occasions, the breaks in rainfall were not long enough for the match to get underway.

The officials eventually called off the contest at 6:41 PM local time (11:11 AM IST), ending the day's proceedings without a result. India had already won the first two matches to establish their lead in the series.

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India Retain 2-0 Lead As Rain Forces Third ODI Abandonment

India entered the third ODI with a 2-0 advantage after winning the opening two matches. The washout means they retain that lead, but the series remains undecided with two games still to be played.

New Zealand now need to win both remaining ODIs to draw level at 2-2. India, meanwhile, require just one more victory to secure the five-match series.

New Zealand To Miss Key Players Ahead Of Remaining ODIs

New Zealand will also have to deal with changes to their squad, with some key players set to leave the ODI group and join the team's Test squad.

The hosts will need to regroup ahead of the fourth ODI as they look to keep their hopes of levelling the series alive. India, on the other hand, will aim to build on their advantage and wrap up the series in the next match.

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