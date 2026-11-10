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English NewsSportsCricketIND vs NZ 3rd ODI Abandoned Due To Rain; India Lead Series 2-0

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Abandoned Due To Rain; India Lead Series 2-0

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Rain forces the abandonment of the third India vs New Zealand ODI in Hamilton. India retain a 2-0 lead with two matches remaining.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 10 Nov 2026 11:47 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Third ODI rained out, India leads series 2-0.
  • New Zealand needs two wins to level series.
  • India requires one more victory to seal series.
  • New Zealand to miss key players joining Test squad.

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: India continue to hold a 2-0 advantage in the five-match ODI series against New Zealand after the third match was abandoned due to persistent rain in Hamilton. The washout leaves the hosts with two more opportunities to fight back, while India remain in a strong position to seal the series.

Rain remained a major concern throughout the day, with repeated showers disrupting hopes of a restart. Although the weather improved briefly on a few occasions, the breaks in rainfall were not long enough for the match to get underway.

The officials eventually called off the contest at 6:41 PM local time (11:11 AM IST), ending the day's proceedings without a result. India had already won the first two matches to establish their lead in the series.

ALSO READ | 'Coaches Are Scared': Ex-India Coach Reveals Chat With Kohli Over 'Infamous' Outside Edges

India Retain 2-0 Lead As Rain Forces Third ODI Abandonment

India entered the third ODI with a 2-0 advantage after winning the opening two matches. The washout means they retain that lead, but the series remains undecided with two games still to be played.

New Zealand now need to win both remaining ODIs to draw level at 2-2. India, meanwhile, require just one more victory to secure the five-match series.

New Zealand To Miss Key Players Ahead Of Remaining ODIs

New Zealand will also have to deal with changes to their squad, with some key players set to leave the ODI group and join the team's Test squad.

The hosts will need to regroup ahead of the fourth ODI as they look to keep their hopes of levelling the series alive. India, on the other hand, will aim to build on their advantage and wrap up the series in the next match.

ALSO READ | Juhi Chawla Backs Lalit Modi's January IPL Demand; BCCI To Change Tournament Schedule?

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current status of the ODI series between India and New Zealand?

India maintains a 2-0 advantage in the five-match ODI series against New Zealand. The third match was abandoned due to persistent rain, leaving India in a strong position.

Why was the third ODI between India and New Zealand abandoned?

The third ODI in Hamilton was abandoned due to persistent rain. Repeated showers throughout the day prevented the match from starting, leading officials to call it off.

What do New Zealand and India need to do to win or draw the series?

New Zealand must win both remaining ODIs to draw the series 2-2. India, conversely, needs just one more victory to secure the five-match series.

Will New Zealand's squad change for the upcoming ODIs?

Yes, New Zealand will face squad changes for the remaining ODIs. Some key players are set to leave the ODI group to join the team's Test squad.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Nov 2026 11:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand Indian Cricket ODI Cricket Breaking News ABP Live IND Vs NZ 2026
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