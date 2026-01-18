Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIndia vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Series Decider

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Series Decider

A thrilling decider clash awaits in Indore's Holkar Stadium as Shubman Gill's India take on Matthew Bracewell's New Zealand in the IND vs NZ 3rd ODI.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 18 Jan 2026 12:53 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The India vs New Zealand ODI series is set for a grand finale as both sides head into the third and deciding match with the scoreline locked at 1-1.

The decider will be played at Indore’s Holkar Stadium, a venue where India have traditionally enjoyed overwhelming success.

Under the leadership of Shubman Gill, India will be eager to assert dominance, with expectations firmly resting on the top order to provide a strong platform and the bowlers to apply sustained pressure on the Kiwi batting unit.

For Gill, the stakes are even higher, as a win would mark his maiden series triumph as 50-over captain and crown an impressive return to the format following a brief injury break. With that said, let's take a look at IND vs NZ 3rd ODI live streaming and TV broadcast details.

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Live Streaming: How To Watch

As has been the case with the first two matches, the IND vs NZ 3rd ODI will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

Once again, users will need an active paid subscription to access the full match on this platform.

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: TV Broadcast Details

Certain Star Sports Network TV channels will air the live broadcast of the India vs New Zealand match at Indore's Holkar Stadium.

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Match Date & Time

The final clash of the IND vs NZ ODI series will be played today, January 18, 2026, and is scheduled to start from 1:30 PM IST.

The toss, as per general match traditions, shall take place half an hour earlier, that is around 1:00 PM IST. The playing XIs should be revealed once the toss has been conducted.

Despite a flawless ODI record at today's match venue, New Zealand remain a formidable challenge. Their composed run chase in the second ODI underlined their resilience and adaptability against high-quality opposition, and so the Men in Blue will have to be at their very best.

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Frequently Asked Questions

Where will the third India vs New Zealand ODI be played?

The third and deciding match of the India vs New Zealand ODI series will be played at Indore's Holkar Stadium.

How can I watch the India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI live stream?

The IND vs NZ 3rd ODI will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website. A paid subscription is required to watch the match.

What are the TV broadcast details for the India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI?

The live broadcast of the India vs New Zealand match will be available on certain Star Sports Network TV channels.

When is the India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match scheduled to start?

The final ODI between India and New Zealand is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST on January 18, 2026. The toss will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 18 Jan 2026 12:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli IND Vs NZ 3rd ODI India Vs New Zealand Live Streaming Shubman Gill ROHIT SHARMA
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
ABP Deep Dive: Resort Politics Returns? Why Shinde Sena Moved Corporators To 5-Star Hotel After BJP’s Victory
ABP Deep Dive: Resort Politics Returns? Why Shinde Sena Moved Corporators To 5-Star Hotel After BJP’s Victory
Cricket
IND vs NZ Live Score: Shubman Gill Chases First-Ever ODI Series Triumph As Captain
IND vs NZ Live Score: Shubman Gill Chases First-Ever ODI Series Triumph As Captain
India
Delhi-NCR Shrouded In Dense Fog; Zero-Visibility, 'Severe' Pollution Paralyse Flight, Train Services
Delhi-NCR Shrouded In Dense Fog; Zero-Visibility, 'Severe' Pollution Paralyse Flight, Train Services
World
Trump Slaps 10% Tariffs On Eight European Countries Over Greenland Bid, Threatens 25% From June
Trump Slaps 10% Tariffs On Eight European Countries Over Greenland Bid, Threatens 25% From June
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Mauni Amavasya Mela, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Alleges Police Brutality on Saints
Breaking News: Ahilyabai Holkar Statue Row, Congress Questions Varanasi Redevelopment
Religious News: Sea of Devotees Witnessed Across India as Mauni Amavasya Maha Snan Draws Massive Crowds
Up Politics: Political Storm Over Manikarnika Ghat Redevelopment as Mayawati Seeks Clarity on Ahilyabai Holkar Statue
Weather Alert: Triple Attack of Fog, Cold and Pollution Disrupts Life Across Delhi NCR, Visibility Drops to Zero
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | Turmoil In Iran Poses Major Risks For India, Delhi Must Engage, Not Align With The US
Opinion
Embed widget