The third and deciding match of the India vs New Zealand ODI series will be played at Indore's Holkar Stadium.
India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Series Decider
A thrilling decider clash awaits in Indore's Holkar Stadium as Shubman Gill's India take on Matthew Bracewell's New Zealand in the IND vs NZ 3rd ODI.
The India vs New Zealand ODI series is set for a grand finale as both sides head into the third and deciding match with the scoreline locked at 1-1.
The decider will be played at Indore’s Holkar Stadium, a venue where India have traditionally enjoyed overwhelming success.
Under the leadership of Shubman Gill, India will be eager to assert dominance, with expectations firmly resting on the top order to provide a strong platform and the bowlers to apply sustained pressure on the Kiwi batting unit.
For Gill, the stakes are even higher, as a win would mark his maiden series triumph as 50-over captain and crown an impressive return to the format following a brief injury break. With that said, let's take a look at IND vs NZ 3rd ODI live streaming and TV broadcast details.
IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Live Streaming: How To Watch
As has been the case with the first two matches, the IND vs NZ 3rd ODI will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.
Once again, users will need an active paid subscription to access the full match on this platform.
IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: TV Broadcast Details
Certain Star Sports Network TV channels will air the live broadcast of the India vs New Zealand match at Indore's Holkar Stadium.
India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Match Date & Time
The final clash of the IND vs NZ ODI series will be played today, January 18, 2026, and is scheduled to start from 1:30 PM IST.
The toss, as per general match traditions, shall take place half an hour earlier, that is around 1:00 PM IST. The playing XIs should be revealed once the toss has been conducted.
Despite a flawless ODI record at today's match venue, New Zealand remain a formidable challenge. Their composed run chase in the second ODI underlined their resilience and adaptability against high-quality opposition, and so the Men in Blue will have to be at their very best.
Related Video
Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi
Frequently Asked Questions
Where will the third India vs New Zealand ODI be played?
How can I watch the India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI live stream?
The IND vs NZ 3rd ODI will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website. A paid subscription is required to watch the match.
What are the TV broadcast details for the India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI?
The live broadcast of the India vs New Zealand match will be available on certain Star Sports Network TV channels.
When is the India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match scheduled to start?
The final ODI between India and New Zealand is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST on January 18, 2026. The toss will take place at 1:00 PM IST.