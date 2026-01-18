India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Series Decider

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The India vs New Zealand ODI series is set for a grand finale as both sides head into the third and deciding match with the scoreline locked at 1-1.

The decider will be played at Indore’s Holkar Stadium, a venue where India have traditionally enjoyed overwhelming success.

Under the leadership of Shubman Gill, India will be eager to assert dominance, with expectations firmly resting on the top order to provide a strong platform and the bowlers to apply sustained pressure on the Kiwi batting unit.

For Gill, the stakes are even higher, as a win would mark his maiden series triumph as 50-over captain and crown an impressive return to the format following a brief injury break. With that said, let's take a look at IND vs NZ 3rd ODI live streaming and TV broadcast details.

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Live Streaming: How To Watch

As has been the case with the first two matches, the IND vs NZ 3rd ODI will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

Once again, users will need an active paid subscription to access the full match on this platform.

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: TV Broadcast Details

Certain Star Sports Network TV channels will air the live broadcast of the India vs New Zealand match at Indore's Holkar Stadium.

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Match Date & Time

The final clash of the IND vs NZ ODI series will be played today, January 18, 2026, and is scheduled to start from 1:30 PM IST.

The toss, as per general match traditions, shall take place half an hour earlier, that is around 1:00 PM IST. The playing XIs should be revealed once the toss has been conducted.

Despite a flawless ODI record at today's match venue, New Zealand remain a formidable challenge. Their composed run chase in the second ODI underlined their resilience and adaptability against high-quality opposition, and so the Men in Blue will have to be at their very best.