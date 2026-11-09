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English NewsSportsCricketIND vs NZ 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Potential Series Decider

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Potential Series Decider

India are closing in on a series triumph, but New Zealand have plenty to fight for. Check out live streaming, TV broadcast, and other details of the match.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 09 Nov 2026 06:02 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India leads 2-0, aiming for series victory against New Zealand.
  • Third ODI scheduled for November 10 in Hamilton, New Zealand.
  • Match telecast on Sony Sports Network, streaming on SonyLIV.

IND vs NZ ODI Live Streaming: India and New Zealand are gearing up for the third ODI of their five-match series. The Men in Blue won the opening games and hold a 2-0 advantage, putting them within touching distance of a series victory. Shubman Gill and his teammates will be eager to finish the job, while Mitchell Santner's side must produce a strong response to avoid falling further behind. The presence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli adds to the excitement surrounding the contest.

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Match Date, Start Time & Venue

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI is scheduled for Tuesday, November 10, at Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand.

The action is set to get underway at 7:30 AM IST, with the toss taking place half an hour earlier, at 7:00 AM IST. In New Zealand, the match will begin at 3:00 PM local time.

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: TV Broadcast Details

Indian viewers can follow the live television broadcast through the Sony Sports Network.

The coverage is available on its designated sports channels, with commentary options in multiple languages.

Read More: 7,000 Runs! Bangladesh Veteran Makes History In West Indies Test

How To Watch IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Live Stream?

Those who prefer watching the match online can access the live stream through the SonyLIV app and website.

The platform allows viewers to follow the game on compatible smartphones, tablets, computers and smart TVs.

Note that only those with a paid subscription will be able to watch the entire match on Sony LIV.

New Zealand's Injury Worries Ahead Of Must-Win Clash

New Zealand have concerns in their fast-bowling department. Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out of the final two ODIs with a low-grade right calf tear.

Blair Tickner is also unavailable after the mandatory seven-day stand-down following his helmet blow.

India will look to capitalise on the hosts' bowling setbacks, with Rohit and Kohli among the players expected to draw attention as the visitors chase another series win.

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where is the 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand scheduled?

The IND vs NZ 3rd ODI is scheduled for Tuesday, November 10, at Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand. The action is set to begin at 7:30 AM IST.

How can Indian viewers watch the IND vs NZ 3rd ODI on TV and online?

Indian viewers can watch the match live on the Sony Sports Network. For online streaming, it's available through the SonyLIV app and website, requiring a paid subscription.

Are there any significant injury concerns for New Zealand ahead of the match?

Yes, New Zealand has injury worries. Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out with a low-grade right calf tear, and Blair Tickner is unavailable after a helmet blow.

What is the current series standing between India and New Zealand?

India currently holds a 2-0 advantage in the five-match ODI series against New Zealand. They are within touching distance of securing a series victory.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Nov 2026 06:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand ROHIT SHARMA IND Vs NZ ODIs VIrat Kohli
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