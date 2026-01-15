Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Date, Venue And Start Time For Series-Decider

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Date, Venue And Start Time For Series-Decider

NZ's win in 2nd ODI has injected fresh confidence into the Black Caps' camp, while India now face pressure to regroup and deliver in the decider.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 15 Jan 2026 04:33 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The three-match ODI series between India and New Zealand has reached a gripping finale, with both sides locked at 1-1 after the first two encounters.

With IND-NZ ODI series evenly poised, the spotlight now shifts to the all-important third ODI, which will decide the eventual winner of the contest.

New Zealand produced an impressive all-round display in the second ODI at Rajkot to bounce back strongly after losing the opener.

That win has injected fresh confidence into the Black Caps' camp, while India now face pressure to regroup and deliver in the decider. With IND-NZ ODI series on the line, the final match has become a virtual knockout for both teams.

When will IND vs NZ 3rd ODI be played?

The third and final ODI of IND-NZ series will take place on Sunday, January 18. With no margin for error left, both teams will be aiming to put in their best performance and clinch the series.

Where will IND vs NZ 3rd ODI match be held?

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI will be hosted at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. Known for its batting-friendly surface and short boundaries, the venue has often produced high-scoring encounters in limited-overs cricket. Fans can expect an entertaining contest, with batters likely to dominate proceedings if they settle in early.

Match timing, live broadcast details

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI will begin at 1:30 PM (local time). The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network, while fans can also catch the action via live streaming on JioHotstar.

What to expect from IND vs NZ series decider?

Indore’s compact ground and flat pitch mean runs could come quickly, making bowlers' execution crucial. While the conditions traditionally favor batters, disciplined bowling and smart fielding can still turn the tide. Both teams evenly matched, the final ODI promises a thrilling finish where momentum could shift rapidly.

With the series hanging in the balance, cricket fans can look forward to an intense and exciting showdown.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current status of the India vs New Zealand ODI series?

The three-match ODI series between India and New Zealand is tied at 1-1 after the first two games. The upcoming third ODI will decide the series winner.

When and where will the third India vs New Zealand ODI be played?

The third and final ODI will be played on Sunday, January 18, at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

What time does the India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI start?

The match will begin at 1:30 PM local time. You can watch it live on Star Sports Network or stream it on JioHotstar.

What are the expectations for the IND vs NZ series decider in Indore?

Indore's ground is known for its batting-friendly pitch and short boundaries, suggesting a high-scoring game. Bowlers will need to be precise, and disciplined fielding can make a difference.

Published at : 15 Jan 2026 04:32 PM (IST)
