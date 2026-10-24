IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Shreyas Iyer Just 25 Runs Away From Breaking Rohit Sharma’s Big Record

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shreyas Iyer nears Rohit Sharma's T20I captaincy run record.

Needs 25 runs to set new India T20I captaincy benchmark.

Iyer also targets Babar Azam's global T20 captaincy record.

Shreyas Iyer has a significant opportunity to put his name alongside some of cricket’s leading T20 records when India take on New Zealand in the second match of their five-game series today, October 24, at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The India skipper has enjoyed a productive year in the shortest international format and is now within touching distance of a mark set by former captain Rohit Sharma. A strong performance against New Zealand could also bring him closer to a T20 record associated with Pakistan’s Babar Azam.

Iyer Needs 25 Runs To Move Past Rohit

Shreyas Iyer has accumulated 632 runs in 22 T20Is as India captain in 2026. That leaves him just 25 runs short of Rohit Sharma’s tally of 656, scored across 29 matches as captain in 2022.

Having taken over the leadership role from Suryakumar Yadav in June, Iyer has had a relatively better impact with the bat.

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Reaching the milestone would see him establish a new run-scoring benchmark for India’s T20I captains in a calendar year.

Rohit’s record came during a year in which he led India through a demanding international schedule.

The former skipper also guided the team to the T20 World Cup title in 2024, adding to his legacy in the format.

Babar Azam’s Global Record Remains The Bigger Target

Beyond the Indian record, Iyer has another milestone within reach across T20 cricket.

He has scored 1,130 runs as captain in T20 matches this year and needs 96 more to overtake Babar Azam’s 1,225-run tally from 35 matches in 2021.

Babar continues to hold the record for the most runs scored by a captain in T20 internationals in a calendar year, having made 939 runs in 29 matches as Pakistan skipper in 2021.

Iyer’s immediate focus may be on winning the match and extending the series lead, but another substantial innings could bring the global T20 milestone into sharper focus as well.