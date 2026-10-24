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English NewsSportsCricketIND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Shreyas Iyer Just 25 Runs Away From Breaking Rohit Sharma’s Big Record

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Shreyas Iyer Just 25 Runs Away From Breaking Rohit Sharma’s Big Record

Shreyas Iyer is chasing two major milestones in 2026, with the India captain needing just 25 runs to surpass Rohit Sharma’s T20I record for a calendar year.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 24 Oct 2026 07:03 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shreyas Iyer nears Rohit Sharma's T20I captaincy run record.
  • Needs 25 runs to set new India T20I captaincy benchmark.
  • Iyer also targets Babar Azam's global T20 captaincy record.

Shreyas Iyer has a significant opportunity to put his name alongside some of cricket’s leading T20 records when India take on New Zealand in the second match of their five-game series today, October 24, at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The India skipper has enjoyed a productive year in the shortest international format and is now within touching distance of a mark set by former captain Rohit Sharma. A strong performance against New Zealand could also bring him closer to a T20 record associated with Pakistan’s Babar Azam.

Iyer Needs 25 Runs To Move Past Rohit

Shreyas Iyer has accumulated 632 runs in 22 T20Is as India captain in 2026. That leaves him just 25 runs short of Rohit Sharma’s tally of 656, scored across 29 matches as captain in 2022.

Having taken over the leadership role from Suryakumar Yadav in June, Iyer has had a relatively better impact with the bat.

Read More: Virat Kohli Ignored Calls After Assuring Comeback? Amit Mishra Makes Big Claim

Reaching the milestone would see him establish a new run-scoring benchmark for India’s T20I captains in a calendar year.

Rohit’s record came during a year in which he led India through a demanding international schedule.

The former skipper also guided the team to the T20 World Cup title in 2024, adding to his legacy in the format.

Babar Azam’s Global Record Remains The Bigger Target

Beyond the Indian record, Iyer has another milestone within reach across T20 cricket.

He has scored 1,130 runs as captain in T20 matches this year and needs 96 more to overtake Babar Azam’s 1,225-run tally from 35 matches in 2021.

Babar continues to hold the record for the most runs scored by a captain in T20 internationals in a calendar year, having made 939 runs in 29 matches as Pakistan skipper in 2021.

Iyer’s immediate focus may be on winning the match and extending the series lead, but another substantial innings could bring the global T20 milestone into sharper focus as well.

Frequently Asked Questions

How close is Shreyas Iyer to Rohit Sharma's T20I captaincy record?

Shreyas Iyer needs 25 more runs to surpass Rohit Sharma's record of 656 runs scored as India's T20I captain in 2022. Iyer currently has 632 runs in 2026.

What global T20 captaincy record is Shreyas Iyer chasing?

Iyer is chasing Babar Azam's global record of 1,225 runs as captain in T20 matches in 2021. He needs 96 more runs to overtake this milestone.

How many runs has Shreyas Iyer scored as India's T20I captain this year?

Shreyas Iyer has accumulated 632 runs in 22 T20Is as India captain in 2026. He assumed the leadership role from Suryakumar Yadav in June.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Oct 2026 07:01 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand ROHIT SHARMA Shreyas Iyer Babar Azam IND Vs NZ T20Is
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