India Become 2nd In World, But Pakistan Were 1st To Achieve This Historic Cricket Record

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India played its 300th T20I, joining Pakistan in club.

They aim for record 200th outright T20I victory.

India holds more outright T20I wins than Pakistan.

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: India have joined Pakistan in an exclusive club in men's T20 international cricket, becoming only the second team to feature in 300 matches in the format. The landmark came during the second T20I against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on October 24, with Shreyas Iyer leading the visitors.

Pakistan remain at the top of the list with 304 T20Is, while India have now reached the 300-match mark. New Zealand are third with 269 appearances, followed by the West Indies and Sri Lanka.

India's record across their first 300 T20Is stands at 199 outright victories, 83 defeats, seven tied matches and 10 no-results, according to the supplied figures. That leaves the team on the verge of another historic achievement: a win over New Zealand would make India the first side to register 200 outright victories in men's T20Is, excluding results decided by Super Overs.

India Close In On 200 T20I Wins

The milestone adds another landmark to India's record in the shortest international format. While Pakistan have played four more T20Is than India, the Indian team have recorded more outright wins, with 199 compared to Pakistan's 176.

New Zealand, India's opponents in the ongoing series, have played 269 T20Is and won 135. The West Indies have 111 wins from 260 matches, while South Africa have registered 129 victories in 235 games.

India's 300th appearance also comes during a busy year in T20I cricket. The New Zealand fixture is India's 37th T20I of 2026, taking their tally for the calendar year to 36 matches before the game began. They had recorded 24 outright wins this year and had beaten New Zealand in six of the seven matches between the sides in 2026 before this contest.

Pakistan Lead The List Of Most T20I Matches

Pakistan's 304 appearances keep them ahead of India in the overall match count. India have played 300, followed by New Zealand on 269, the West Indies on 260 and Sri Lanka on 243. South Africa and England have played 235 and 233 matches, respectively, while Australia have featured in 229.

Bangladesh and Zimbabwe complete the top 10 in the supplied dataset, with 222 and 203 T20Is, respectively.

India's latest milestone could therefore be followed by another if they defeat New Zealand. A victory would not change their position as the second team to reach 300 T20Is, but it would take them to 200 outright wins, setting a new benchmark in men's T20 international cricket.