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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Takes 1st India Wicket In Nearly 4 Years, Team India Celebrates

WATCH: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Takes 1st India Wicket In Nearly 4 Years, Team India Celebrates

Watch Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismiss Daryl Mitchell in the IND vs NZ 2nd T20I, claiming his first wicket of India's comeback series after nearly four years.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 24 Oct 2026 01:37 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar secured first T20I wicket after four years.
  • Kumar dismissed Daryl Mitchell for six via knuckle ball.
  • Wicket provided important early breakthrough for India.
  • India leads five-match series 1-0 against New Zealand.

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Live: Bhuvneshwar Kumar finally has a wicket to show for his return to India's T20I setup. The experienced pacer struck against New Zealand in the second T20I at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday, October 24, removing Daryl Mitchell early in the hosts' innings.

The dismissal came off the final ball of Bhuvneshwar's second over, with Mitchell departing for just six runs off five deliveries. Tilak Varma completed the catch at cover, giving India an early breakthrough and marking a significant moment in the veteran bowler's comeback series.

Watch Bhuvneshwar Kumar's dismissal of Daryl Mitchell below:

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Outfoxes Daryl Mitchell With Knuckle Ball

Bhuvneshwar kept the delivery on a good length, but the ball appeared to hold up as Mitchell attempted to flick it away. The New Zealand batter opened up his body and committed to the shot, only to get a leading edge that popped towards cover-point.

Tilak Varma had enough time to settle underneath the ball and complete the catch. Replays showed that Bhuvneshwar had used a knuckle ball, with the change of pace contributing to Mitchell's mistimed stroke.

The wicket was particularly notable given Bhuvneshwar's return to international cricket after nearly four years away from India's T20I side. He went wicketless in the series opener on October 22, conceding 49 runs in four overs as New Zealand posted 225/4.

India nevertheless won that match by four wickets after successfully chasing 226, taking a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Bhuvneshwar Looks To Build On India Comeback

Bhuvneshwar's experience and ability to vary his pace remain important weapons for India, particularly in the powerplay and middle overs. His breakthrough against Mitchell offered an early reward in the second T20I after a difficult first outing.

For India, dismissing Mitchell for a single-digit score also helped prevent the New Zealand batter from settling into his innings. The hosts, meanwhile, were looking to level the series on home soil after losing the opening contest.

With the five-match series still in its early stages, Bhuvneshwar will have further opportunities to make an impact. His dismissal of Mitchell was an important first step in his return, and the video captures the moment India finally got a breakthrough from the veteran pacer.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who did Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismiss in the 2nd T20I against New Zealand?

Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Daryl Mitchell of New Zealand. Mitchell scored six runs off five deliveries before being caught by Tilak Varma at cover.

What was significant about Bhuvneshwar Kumar's wicket in the second T20I?

It marked his first wicket since his return to India's T20I setup after nearly four years. He had gone wicketless in the series opener.

What type of delivery did Bhuvneshwar Kumar use to dismiss Daryl Mitchell?

Bhuvneshwar used a knuckle ball, which held up, causing Mitchell to mistime his shot. This change of pace contributed to the dismissal.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Oct 2026 01:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand Daryl Mitchell IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I Bhuvneshwar Kumar
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