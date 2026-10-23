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English NewsSportsCricketIND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Replace Ishan Kishan? Check Playing XI

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Replace Ishan Kishan? Check Playing XI

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Ishan Kishan has been ruled out of IND vs NZ 2nd T20I. Will India select Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, or stick with Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson?

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 23 Oct 2026 08:26 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kishan's injury creates potential chance for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
  • Current openers Samson, Sharma favored after strong initial performance.
  • Sooryavanshi's place uncertain as team considers optimal combinations.

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: India’s second T20I against New Zealand could offer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi another opportunity to break into the playing XI, but the 15-year-old is not guaranteed a place despite Ishan Kishan’s injury. With the team management backing its current opening combination, the youngster faces an uncertain wait ahead of Saturday’s match in Christchurch.

Kishan has been ruled out of the second T20I after sustaining a low-grade right adductor strain during India’s four-wicket victory in the series opener. His absence leaves India with a selection decision, but whether Sooryavanshi gets the nod remains unclear.

Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Get A Chance In IND vs NZ 2nd T20I?

Sooryavanshi is among the leading options to replace Kishan, according to India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak. However, Kotak has also backed Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson, whose explosive start helped India chase down New Zealand’s 225-run total in the first T20I.

Samson smashed 67 off 33 balls, while Abhishek scored 29 off just 12 deliveries. Their 93-run opening partnership gave India the platform for a successful chase, strengthening the case for retaining the pair at the top of the order. 

Kotak has stressed that selection decisions will be made in the team’s best interests rather than in response to social media demands. That leaves Sooryavanshi’s place uncertain even with Kishan unavailable.

The teenager could still come into the XI if India decide to reshuffle their batting order. However, the team may also consider other combinations, including the option of bringing in Shivam Dube, who offers an additional medium-pace bowling option.

India May Make More Than One Change Against New Zealand

India will return to Hagley Oval for the second T20I on October 24, hoping to extend their lead in the five-match series. The opening match saw both teams post big totals, with India eventually completing the chase in the final over. 

The team management could also consider its bowling combination after conceding 225 runs in the series opener. A possible change involving the spin department remains another selection question, although the final XI will only be confirmed at the toss.

India’s Predicted Playing XI For 2nd T20I

Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Tilak Varma, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Shivam Dube, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi remains in contention, but his selection is not confirmed. India’s final combination will depend on the team management’s assessment and the toss.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Ishan Kishan unavailable for the second T20I?

Ishan Kishan has been ruled out of the second T20I after sustaining a low-grade right adductor strain. This injury occurred during India's victory in the series opener.

Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi get an opportunity in the upcoming match?

While Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is a leading option to replace Kishan, his selection is not guaranteed. The team management is backing the current opening combination.

Who are India's current preferred opening batsmen?

Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson are India's current opening batsmen. Their strong 93-run partnership in the first T20I, where Samson scored 67 and Sharma 29, strengthens their case.

Are there other potential changes India might make for the second T20I?

Yes, India might make more than one change, potentially involving the bowling combination or the spin department. Shivam Dube could also be considered for a batting reshuffle.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Oct 2026 08:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand Ishan Kishan Team India T20I Cricket Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
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