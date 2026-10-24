He was named in the squad due to Ishan Kishan picking up a niggle during the first T20I. This gives the 15-year-old batting sensation an opportunity to play.
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Playing Today? Check India’s Playing XI
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has remained on the bench for India in T20Is for a long time now. Check whether he finally gets a chance following Ishan Kishan's injury.
- Vaibhav Sooryavanshi named in India's XI for 2nd T20I.
- Teenager replaces injured Ishan Kishan; India elects to field first.
- India leads series 1-0, seeks to extend advantage.
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been named in India’s playing XI for the second T20I against New Zealand, giving the teenage batting sensation an opportunity to feature in the five-match series. India captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to field first at Hagley Oval, with the visitors making a change to their lineup following the opening encounter. Sooryavanshi comes into the side in place of Ishan Kishan, who picked up a niggle during the first T20I.
His inclusion is one of the major talking points ahead of the Christchurch clash, with fans eager to see the youngster in action.
Why Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in India’s Playing XI?
Ishan Kishan’s fitness issue has opened the door for Sooryavanshi, who gets a chance to make his presence felt in the ongoing series.
The 15-year-old has attracted attention for his aggressive batting and remarkable talent, making his selection a significant talking point for Indian cricket followers.
India’s Playing XI: Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav
Read More: Kieron Pollard Takes Charge! Mumbai Indians Name Legend As New Head Coach
The youngster had missed the entire home series against Afghanistan and West Indies (although he did play in the Asian Games), and his inclusion now gives him an opportunity to return to the spotlight.
With India taking on New Zealand away from home, the fixture could offer a valuable test of his ability in unfamiliar conditions.
Can India Extend Their Lead in the Series?
India head into the second T20I after winning the opening match and will be keen to maintain their momentum.
Sanju Samson struck a half-century in the first encounter, while Iyer and Naman Dhir contributed 42 runs apiece to help the team recover after an early batting collapse.
Despite those useful contributions, India will want a more consistent performance from the entire batting unit.
Their decision to field first means the bowlers will have the initial responsibility of containing New Zealand and setting up a manageable chase.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi included in India's playing XI for the 2nd T20I?
What was the toss outcome for the 2nd T20I and what was India's decision?
India captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss at Hagley Oval and elected to field first. The visitors made one change to their lineup for the match.
How did India perform in the first T20I against New Zealand?
India won the opening match and is keen to maintain momentum in the series. Sanju Samson struck a half-century, with Iyer and Naman Dhir also contributing.